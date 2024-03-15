Alex Jones ROASTED for saying he'll 'eat your leftist a**' & then making it even worse

Far-right pundit and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones got roasted on social media after sharing an unintentionally sexual meme. In reaction to the responses, Jones doubled down on it and somehow made the optics even more hilarious.
On Wednesday, Mar. 13, Jones posted a black-and-white image of him wearing a suit while trying to look very intellectual. Emblazoned over the top of the image is the quote, "I will eat your leftist ass," attributed to himself.
No, thank you, Alex. Our backdoors will remain closed for business whenever you're near.
About two hours and a ton of hilarious comments later, Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) again, this time to explain that he wasn't talking about doing butt stuff; he was talking about cannibalism… because that makes it better? Bones and All found dead!
We're not sure a conservative Republican admitting he's into "vore" — a sexual fetish that eroticizes the consuming flesh or being consumed — is going to receive less mocking than admitting he's into analingus. Like… just sayin'.
"The left has misunderstood what my intention was in posting this meme. I am taking [sic] about the road warrior collapse that has already begun because of the policy's of The Great Reset," Jones wrote in his follow-up post. "I am taking [sic] about Cannibalism as defined as the consumption of another human's flesh. 10 days without food and over 80% of people start eating each other. You guys want to bring down civilization so I just wanted to warn you. Good luck…"
"The Great Reset" Jones was referencing is a plan created by the World Economic Forum that explains what countries should do to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, BBC reports. While conservatives are critical of the plan, it hasn't been implemented in the U.S. and is unlikely to lead to the Mad Max-style future Jones is fantasizing about.
Has Jones ever been on the internet before? Threatening to eat people if society collapses as a way to explain what you meant by "I will eat your leftist ass" is… in the words of Drag Race legend Tatianna: choices.
Translation: “I’m not into gay stuff or perverted acts. I’m just really excited for the world to end and the cannibalism to start. I predict I’ll be great at eating the weak since I’m stocked up on proprietary taint wipes (available now in my webstore!).” 🤣😂🖕🏻
Normally, we'd be appalled that Elon Musk allowed the Sandy Hook denier back on the platform after he was banned, but if it does give us more opportunities to dunk on Jones.
The meme that was being ruthlessly mocked is actually a retread of the time Jones said, "I will eat your leftist ass like corn on the cob," which was then turned into the most glorious remix of Alex Jones' ridiculous talking points. Check it out below and prepare to laugh until your sides hurt!
