Here's why MAGA politicians are deflecting hard & getting VERY NERVOUS about that Epstein list

After spending decades calling queer people child predators and groomers, we can't help but notice that Republicans are getting REAL NERVOUS about who is going to be named in the Jeffrey Epstein court documents that are about to be released.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska recently ordered that the names of 200 associates of Epstein be released on Wednesday, January 3, causing some members of the GOP to push wild conspiracy theories to explain why Donald Trump is going to appear on the list connected to a child sex trafficker.

It's almost as if right-wing zealots will say literally anything to stay in power.

The list of names will include victims, associates, and employees and could potentially contain the names of high-profile figures. Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and the U.K.'s Prince Andrew are all believed to be among the names on the list, reports Forbes.

While the names of the two former presidents are expected to appear on Epstein's flight logs, there is no evidence that either of them spent time on Epstein's island, where underage girls were taken. But that hasn't stopped admitted liar Alex Jones and MAGA-die hard Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from floating the theory that President Tiny Hands' name only appears on the list because "deep state" federal operatives are trying to destroy his name.

They need a new story because this one is getting tired. Honestly, we've known this list was coming out for a while now; you'd think they would have used that time to come up with something a little more creative—though, that might be impossible because they clearly suffer from MAGA brain rot.

Recently, on his show InfoWars, Jones claimed that the CIA has previously faked lists like this in connection with Israeli and British intelligence agencies. "If they put out a client list, and that's possible that it could be fake, because Epstein's dead. And that's something very possible." Jones said, according to LGBT Nation.

The ease at which Jones tries to blow off Trump being associated with a known child sex trafficker is especially rich considering he and his guests have repeatedly called LGBTQ+ people pedophiles.

"[Trump] gets devoted to one woman at a time, gets totally obsessed with them, totally nice to them," Jones continued.

Right, because a man who has been married three times, has been accused of sexual misconduct by 26 women, and allegedly had multiple extra-marital affairs is loyal to one woman. The math ain't mathing.

Greene, on the other hand, took a different tack and focused her vitriol on Clinton to draw attention away from Trump. "For some us, it's no surprise at all that Bill Clinton will be named in the Jeffrey Epstein files," she wrote in a January 3 post on X, formerly Twitter. "We said it a long time ago, but they labeled us conspiracy theorists. There will be lots of names you've never heard of, and the IC collected info on them. Pedophiles belong in jail, not on secret government lists."