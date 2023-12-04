Scroll To Top
VideoGames

Alex Jones' New Video Game Is Somehow Even More Unhinged Than You Could Have Imagined

Alex Jones' New Video Game Is Somehow Even More Unhinged Than You Could Have Imagined

Alex Jones
NWOWars/Rumble

We guess this is one way to follow up his Sandy Hook lawsuits.

rachelkiley

Alex Jones has joined the ranks of far-right figures who have released a video game, and it’s exactly as unhinged as you would expect.

The trailer for New World Order Wars features an avatar that looks like Jones wielding a machine gun and fighting all sorts of characters representative of what rightwingers consider their enemies.

He guns down a saxophone-playing Bill Clinton, gets followed around by a superhero version of Donald Trump , and frees a bunch of bearded MAGA shirt-wearing men from “Big Tech Jail” guarded by the “Thought Police” while screaming “Let’s free the patriots!”

There’s also a moment where he attacks a “Nazi Dragon” with George Soros’s face, as if modern Nazis haven’t consistently aligned themselves with the conservative right—but of course, it’s better to pretend otherwise.

Much of the trailer sees the Jones character firing at animals pointedly marked in rainbow colors, a clear stand-in for wanting to destroy LGBTQ + people, although the official line is undoubtedly something about simply wanting to defeat an “agenda.” The LGBTQ+ agenda, as we know, is just to have equal rights, not have to hide, and occasionally get some media representation that actually makes it to the final cut.

Jones spent the better part of 2022 getting sued by the families of Sandy Hook victims for pushing conspiracy theories that claimed the devastating shooting was a hoax. That he’s trying to make a comeback that entirely revolves around shooting and murdering people would be shockingly tasteless if anyone still believed this man had any sort of conscience.

And of course, his defenders would undoubtedly argue that violent video games are just games—they aren’t going to turn anyone into murderers. Personally, I would agree with that. But considering how much time the right spends trying to ban books because they’re afraid they’re going to turn kids gay, it might be time for them to pick a lane.

At any rate, video games might not make murderers, but encouraging people to spend time indulging in even fictional hatred of groups of people and using that fiction to paint them as subhuman enemies that need to be destroyed isn’t exactly a subtle message. Then again, it was never intended to be.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
VideoGames Politics Entertainment
alex jones bill clinton george soros info wars lgbtq+ nwo wars video game video games
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride Store Out Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

43 Celebrities With OFs Accounts to Thirst Over

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023
Movies
Badge
gallery

93 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Karan Brar, Raven-Symoné and Haley Kiyoko
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

23 Former Disney Stars Who Have Come Out As LGBTQ+

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Sex Toys Every Gay Man Should Own

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio