Scroll To Top

MAGA 'good boy' Charlie Kirk declares 'Dad is home' in bizarre post & the internet reacts

| 01/16/25
rachelkiley
author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio