MAGA 'good boy' Charlie Kirk declares 'Dad is home' in bizarre post & the internet reacts

With Donald Trump's second inauguration looming, MAGA Republicans have been preemptively celebrating his return across social media. And while it's totally normal to cheer on the person you voted for, nothing about the MAGA obsession with Trump has ever been particularly normal, and that doesn't look to be changing anytime soon.
Of particular note is a recent post from alt-right podcaster Charlie Kirk, who shared a creepy photo of Trump alongside the caption "Dad is home."
It's only been a few months since Tucker Carlson's bizarre speech at a Trump rally in Duluth, Georgia comparing Trump to "dad" and the country to a small child.
"You've been a bad little girl and you're getting a vigorous spanking right now," he said in a bizarre metaphor that went on way, way too long.
One has to imagine this is where Kirk got the idea, although with the way MAGAs love to imagine Trump as everything from a comic book superhero to an actual god, it's entirely possible daddy is just another role they fill with the 78-year-old felon.
But no matter how you look at it, it's freaking weird.
"Very normal thing to say."
"hmm.. seeing as Donald Trump isn't your biological or adoptive father, I'm confused as to why youre calling him "Dad". I'm a conservative who follows you for your conservative values, but calling an unrelated man "Dad" seems akin to what the gays would do. Is he your "daddy dom"?"
"very submissive of you charlie. good boy."
"MAGA when they look at Trump"
"i just know that adding the “dy” was calling out to him like the green goblin mask"
It's usually not great when people call conservatives or homophobes "gay" as some sort of gotcha. It furthers the implication that there's something bad about being gay, while also inadvertently suggesting the people oppressing gay people are just other gay people, albeit closeted and filled with internalized homophobia.
But in this case, there just...really isn't any other way to read what Kirk is putting down. It's gay as hell.
"Calling an man twice your age with no relation to you in any way dad is the most gay shit possible"
"He’s not going to fuck you, Charlie."
"Charlie Cuck can’t wait for Daddy Dom to come home to him."
"Conservatives will be like “I can’t stand gay people grrrrr” and then immediately turn around and being incredibly homoerotic for another guy."
What's possibly the most amusing of all is that Kirk's fellow MAGAs are frequently doubling down on his behalf. Not only that, but like tiny children on a playground, they're even trying to insist that liberals are actually the ones making it weird.
Totally normal to call Trump "dad;" only weird when liberals point out that's pretty gay. Mhmm.
"Why do you have to make it weird?"
"bc calling another man daddy is gay, hope this helps"
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz really never should have pivoted away from calling MAGAs weird.