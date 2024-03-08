Scroll To Top
Politics

25 HILARIOUS responses to Republican Katie Britts creepy State of the Union rebuttal

25 HILARIOUS responses to Republican Katie Britt's creepy State of the Union rebuttal

President Joe Biden and Alabama Senator Katie Britt
Tom Williams/Contributor/Getty Images; Shutterstock

Her speech may have made our skin crawl but the memes are solid gold!

Last night, after President Biden gave his State of the Union address, U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama delivered one of the most unsettling Republican rebuttals we've ever witnessed. And we're still reeling!

Not only does her "fundie baby voice" make our skin crawl — think Michelle Duggar from 19 Kids and Counting — but her intense overacting and vacillation between exuberance and holding back "tears" would have been more at home in an SNL skit than on Capitol Hill.

The 42-year-old rising star of the Republican Party gave her speech from her kitchen table — a move that would make trad wives and Serena Joy from The Handmaid's Tale proud — and spent the entire time vilifying immigrants, throwing thinly veiled ageist barbs at Biden, and weaponizing her role as a mother.

"The free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader," she said.

Her hypocrisy was also on full display. She complained about Biden opening our southern border even though she helped write the bipartisan border bill that would have increased border security and then voted against it after Donald Trump told Republicans not to give Biden a win in an election year. So not only is she a creepy ultra-conservative, but she's also a spineless sycophant.

She also spent part of her excruciatingly long speech recounting the story of a woman who she claimed was raped at the border because of Biden's "senseless border policies" but failed to see the blatant hypocrisy in her statements considering she is vehemently pro-life and would deny a woman in that position the right to get an abortion.

Britt's speech was so bizarre that even Republicans like Charlie Kirk, founder of the far-right Turning Point USA youth group, were critical. "I'm sure Katie Britt is a sweet mom and person, but this speech is not what we need," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Joe Biden just declared war on the American right and Katie Britt is talking like she's hosting a cooking show, whispering about how Democrats' dont get it.'"

On the other hand, Biden's State of the Union address was rousing and showed off his ability to be quick-witted. And while he didn't talk about LGBTQ+ rights as much as we had hoped, his hilarious facial expression when he saw Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the crowd wearing a MAGA hat.

Post by @demsmight
View on Threads

Now, before we start picturing ourselves living in a Republican-run dystopian hellscape, let's take a look at the hilarious responses to Britt's both harrowing and ridiculous speech.

Keep scrolling to see the funniest social media responses!

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNewsEntertainment
politicsrepublican politicianconservativesdonald trumpkatie brittnewspoliticianspresident bidenrepublican partyrepublican rebuttalrepublicanssenatorsenator katie brittsotustate of the unionstate of the union address
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio