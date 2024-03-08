25 HILARIOUS responses to Republican Katie Britt's creepy State of the Union rebuttal

Last night, after President Biden gave his State of the Union address, U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama delivered one of the most unsettling Republican rebuttals we've ever witnessed. And we're still reeling!

Not only does her "fundie baby voice" make our skin crawl — think Michelle Duggar from 19 Kids and Counting — but her intense overacting and vacillation between exuberance and holding back "tears" would have been more at home in an SNL skit than on Capitol Hill.

The 42-year-old rising star of the Republican Party gave her speech from her kitchen table — a move that would make trad wives and Serena Joy from The Handmaid's Tale proud — and spent the entire time vilifying immigrants, throwing thinly veiled ageist barbs at Biden, and weaponizing her role as a mother.

"The free world deserves better than a dithering and diminished leader," she said.

Her hypocrisy was also on full display. She complained about Biden opening our southern border even though she helped write the bipartisan border bill that would have increased border security and then voted against it after Donald Trump told Republicans not to give Biden a win in an election year. So not only is she a creepy ultra-conservative, but she's also a spineless sycophant.

She also spent part of her excruciatingly long speech recounting the story of a woman who she claimed was raped at the border because of Biden's "senseless border policies" but failed to see the blatant hypocrisy in her statements considering she is vehemently pro-life and would deny a woman in that position the right to get an abortion.

Britt's speech was so bizarre that even Republicans like Charlie Kirk, founder of the far-right Turning Point USA youth group, were critical. "I'm sure Katie Britt is a sweet mom and person, but this speech is not what we need," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Joe Biden just declared war on the American right and Katie Britt is talking like she's hosting a cooking show, whispering about how Democrats' dont get it.'"

On the other hand, Biden's State of the Union address was rousing and showed off his ability to be quick-witted. And while he didn't talk about LGBTQ+ rights as much as we had hoped, his hilarious facial expression when he saw Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the crowd wearing a MAGA hat.

Post by @demsmight View on Threads Now, before we start picturing ourselves living in a Republican-run dystopian hellscape, let's take a look at the hilarious responses to Britt's both harrowing and ridiculous speech. Keep scrolling to see the funniest social media responses!

