Tucker Carlson's BIZARRE rant imagines 'daddy' Trump spanking a 'bad little girl'

https://www.pride.com/comedy/comedian-trolls-moms-for-libertyAt an event for Donald Trump on Wednesday night, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson went on a bizarre rant where he likened the Republican presidential nominee to “daddy” and America to a “bad little girl” who needs a “vigorous spanking.”

At a rally hosted by the ultra-conservative group Turning Point Action, Carlson gave a speech where he called former Rep. Liz Cheney “Dick Cheney’s creepy little daughter,” made sexist remarks about women, and said that Democrats are “the party of weak men and unhappy women, one of which leads to the other, by the way,” the New York Times reports.

However, it was his extended metaphor comparing Trump’s potential victory in the presidential election to when “dad gets home” that was truly shocking. He started by likening the U.S. under Democratic rule to parents who allow their toddler to “smear the contents of his diapers on the wall of your living room” or who let their 14-year-old “light a joint at the breakfast table” or a “hormone-addled 15-year-old daughter to like slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger.” In this rambling, convoluted metaphor, Trump is the father whose strict discipline keeps the kids (i.e., America) from ending up in rehab.

“When Dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl, you’ve been a bad little girl, and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now,’” Carlson said to thunderous applause. “And no, it’s not going to hurt me more than it hurts you. No, it’s not. I’m not going to lie. This is going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. And you earned this. You’re getting a vigorous spanking because you’ve been a bad girl.”