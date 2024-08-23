10 times Republicans were ROASTED at the Democratic National Convention that have us HOWLING

Carrington Tatum/Shutterstock; Christopher Halloran/Shutterstock; lev radin/Shutterstock
The Democratic National Convention was full of memorable moments, from the Obamas bringing down the house with their inspiring speeches to Kamala Harris’ sister talking about their childhood to Tim Walz’s son Gus showing the world just how much he loves his dad. But there were also moments of hilarity when Republicans tried to ruin the event but were roasted by Democrats instead.
Conservatives are a constant thorn in the Democratic Party’s side, but their hateful rhetoric and terrifying policies have reached a fever pitch in recent years, so it was incredibly satisfying to spend a week watching liberals talk about how they plan to change the country AND make fun of Republicans at the same time. We love multitasking!
Fox News hosts were made fun of, right-wing politicians were dunked on, and even tweens got in on the action. So check out the 10 funniest times conservatives were made to look like fools during the DNC!
1. Kid dunks on My Pillow guy
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell thought he was really doing something when he shaved off his mustache and dressed in disguise to attend the DNC. Not only did he look like a fool, but he made it even worse when he tried to debate 12-year-old influencer Knowa, the youngest person invited to the DNC. Now, you'd think that debating a kid would be like stealing candy from a baby, but Knowa easily wipes the flood with Lindell who can't stop spouting conservative conspiracy theories.
After Lindell claims that "they just found 270,000 votes" that he says were "missing from the 2020 election," Knowa responds, "So your source is 'trust me, bro? That's your source? You haven't given me any last names ... You're full of crap!"
2. Charlie Kirk roasted within an inch of his life
Right-wing troll and Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk barely got inside the convention center before Young Democrats of Georgia President Parker Short dunked on him.
“You’re an anti-patriotic, anti-constitutional person crashing our party because you tried to obstruct our democracy,” Short said. Because Kirk is too slow to come up with a good response, he fell back on tired anti-trans nonsense and asked, “What is a woman?”“Oh my god,” Short exclaimed. “That is so f—cking weird y’all!” We couldn’t agree more!
3. Ann Coulter slammed for being a monster
Conservative pundit and every kid's nightmare Ann Coulter acted like her usual horrible self and posted, "Talk about weird…" alongside an article about the heartfelt emotional reaction that vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's son Gus had listening to his father's speech at the DNC.
She's since deleted the post from X because she's too pathetic to stand behind her own garbage words, but people came out in droves to stand up for the 17-year-old kid. People flooded X to condemn her words (and make fun of her), and celebrities like Rosie O'Donnell and Ana Navarro slammed Coulter for her cruelty.
But it was lawyer, a social scientist and comedian Elizabeth Booker Houston who really let Coulter have it, and we can't stop watching her unleash on Coulter. The video above is a thing of true beauty.
4. Jon Stewart skewers Fox News
On the final night of the DNC, Jon Stewart spent some air time on The Daily Show, ripping apart Fox News for their abysmal convention coverage. There were a ton of great lines, just our fave joke of the night when Stewart dunked on Fox News host Jesse Watters, who had complained that the DNC was “the most boring scene I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”
“Oh, so boring,” Stewart said. “I forgot what a daredevil like you — I forgot your life is a never-ending joyride of talking to Brit Hume in between catheter ads.” That's a pretty apt description of the ultra-conservative network!
5. Sneaky JD Vance couch joke
While live on air during the final day of the convention, a prankster walked up behind political analyst Jake Sherman and MSNBC anchor Katy Tur while they were live on air and held up his phone case to show the message emblazoned on the back, “JD VANCE F—CKS COUCHES.”
We applaud you, sir!”
6. Peter Doocy getting humiliated on national TV
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy attended the convention for the conservative news outlet and ended up looking like a fool when he tried to engage with Democrats.He started talking to people in the audience about what celebrities were going to perform, but when he asked New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat if Beyoncé was coming — there had been a rumor that Beyoncé was going to be there — the Democratic congressman answered, "This is a serious convention. This is about issues. This is about issues. This is about America."
Not to be deterred, Doocy continued, asking Espaillat if he was going to "go backstage" and tell the celebs not to come out. Espaillat told Doocy, "You should tell them that." Of course, Doocy kept pushing because apparently he's a glutton for punishment, asking, "So, you guys don't want Beyoncé to come out?" To which Espaillant answered, "Don't do this."
Democrats scolding Republicans like they're insolent children is our new favorite thing!
7. Obama makes a "size" joke at Trump's expense
Barack Obama is one of the best orators in American history, and his speech at the convention reminded us why we were so excited to vote for him in 2008. But it was a joke at Trump’s expense that had us howling!
“There’s the childish nicknames, the crazy conspiracy theories, this weird obsession with crowd sizes,” Obama said as he gestured with his hands, first putting them wide apart and then bringing them close together. He then gave his hands a little sideways glance, poking fun at Trump’s tiny pecker. Listen, Stormy Daniels is always right!
8. Michelle Obama dunks on Trump
On the convention's third day, we were blessed by a fantastic keynote speech from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who delivered an incredibly moving address and a couple of zingers, too!
In a hilarious jab at Trump for his weird comments about "black jobs" during the presidential debate, she said, "Who's gonna tell [Donald Trump] the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?"
9. Fox News cuts Trump off
Trump started to unravel during Kamala Harris’ speech on the final night of the DNC. Not only was he posting up a storm on social media, but he called Fox News and was so angry and flustered that he kept hitting buttons on his phone, and then anchor Bret Baier cut him off mid-sentence so they could get to the next show. You know you’ve gone off the deep end when Fox News won’t entertain your ranting about those terrible Democrats!
10. Elizabeth Warren's JD Vance couch joke
We’ll admit it: we’re partial to the JD Vance couch jokes. They have brought us so much joy during a stressful election cycle. So when Sen. Elizebeth Warren took the stage at the DNC and made her own joke at the Republican VP pick’s expense, we couldn’t have been happier.
“Trust Donald Trump and JD Vance to look out for your family? Shoot, I wouldn’t trust them to move my couch,” she said, to uproarious laughter and applause from the audience.