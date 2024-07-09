25 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump-loving gays being shocked the LGBTQ+ community doesn't like them

Queer people who support former President Donald Trump exist and are apparently sad and angry that the gay rights movement isn't accepting of them.
It's an outcome no one could have predicted. "I never thought leopards would eat MY face," cries woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party.
Mark Dorman, a retired teacher from the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood in New York, almost lost his husband after Trump won the election and claims that a local gay bar has basically blacklisted him. "When Trump won, my husband was so upset he wanted me out of our apartment," Dorman told the New York Post. "The rage was unexplainable — I mean honest rage. I could not understand this emotion in him and why anyone would let a political vote destroy or nearly destroy a marriage."
Republican friends Anthony Tolve and John McGuigan were upset when they attended New York City's Pride Parade, holding rainbow Trump flags, and were mocked and given the finger. "There was definitely a lot of hate," Tolve told the publication. "A lot of rich white women with children who feel inclined to come up to you and face off with you."
It's almost as if actions have consequences. You can't support a political party hellbent on dismantling decades worth of hard-won rights and expect the queer community to welcome you with open arms. And Republicans don't want anything to do with you either, so good luck with your terrible opinions.
Luckily, someone posted the New York Post article on X (formerly Twitter) and ran to the comments to point out how ludicrous it is to expect the gay rights movement to accept you when you're a MAGA supporter. Response ranged from, "Let me pretend to care…Okay I'm done," to "Fish surprised when desert isn't welcoming," to the simple, "As they should."
