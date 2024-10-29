30 HILARIOUS reactions to MAGA supporter accidentally announcing he's 'Born to Ride Donald Trump'

This election season has been one of the hardest in recent memory as we’ve watched Donald Trump and his supporters trade in election denial, racist barbs, xenophobia, and racist ideology, but every once in a while, one of his MAGA followers does something so dumb that we get the much-needed catharsis of laughing at them.
Is that petty? Probably, but it’s one of the only things keeping us sane while we wait for November 5!
Today, the PatriotTakes X account (formerly Twitter) posted a photo of a Trump supporter wearing a red MAGA hat and a leather motorcycle vest emblazoned with the slogan, “Born to Ride For Donald J Trump,” only the “for” is so tiny that it looks like he’s announcing to the world that he’s “Born to Ride Donald J Trump,” which is a way gayer (and ickier!) message than the conservative probably intended.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a MAGA supporter sport one of these weird vests, but this time, the internet ran to the comment section to roast him for wearing an article of clothing that accidentally announces his carnal desire to…ride Trump hard and put him away wet. Too far? Fair enough. From jokes about this being the reason Trump fanboys love “YMCA” to someone quipping that it’s “Putin’s motto,” you’ll be laughing so hard you’ll forget for a minute that the fate of our democracy will be decided in one week.
