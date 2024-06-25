Scroll To Top
Politics

MTG accuses Dems of 'gay porn' in schools, forgetting what she once showed on Capitol Hill

Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Democrats of wanting "gay porn" in schools
Philip Yabut/Shutterstock

MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene hopes no one remembers the time she showed explicit images in Congress.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is letting her hypocrisy show yet again by accusing Democrats of wanting to put "gay porn" in school libraries, even though, first, it isn't true, and second, isn't she the one who once showed what amounted to porn on the House floor?

The MAGA queen's off-base comments about "gay porn" in schools came in response to Democratic Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein's post on X (formerly Twitter) about Louisiana's new mandate that the Ten Commandments must be shown in public schools. "Things that don't belong in our public school classrooms: 1) Hungry kids going without food 2) The Ten Commandments," he wrote.

In response, Greene, never one to let an opportunity to say something horrible pass her by, wrote, "Democrat education platform: 1) ban the Ten Commandments in schools. 2) stock the elementary school libraries' shelves with gay porn."

We shouldn't have to point this out, but there isn't a single public school library in the county that stocks pornography. There are, however, school libraries that have LGBTQ+ books that Republicans love to equate with "gay porn" because they're bigots.
Greene's tweet about Democrats wanting pro in schools is especially rich considering the conservative congresswoman is responsible for showing pornographic images on the floor of the House.

Last July, the Georgia representative derailed a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing into Hunter Biden's taxes by showing sexually explicit images of the president's son, forcing news outlets to blur the images.

It seems like there is only one person who doesn't know the appropriate venue for nudes, and it isn't a Democrat.

But lucky for us, Weinstein wasn't going to let Greene get the last word. He shot back on X, posting, "MAGA education platform: 1) Defund public education thru vouchers 2) Bring guns into classrooms 3) Debate whether the Holocaust happened (see SB83)."

SB83 is an Ohio state senate bill that would require schools to "ensure the fullest degree of intellectual diversity," which sounds great, but the ACLU of Ohio argues it would force public schools to teach "both sides" of historical events like "U.S. slavery and the Jewish Holocaust," LGBTQ Nation reports.

It sort of seems like Democrats are talking about real issues facing the American public school system, while Republicans like MTG have to make up a boogeyman like "gay porn" to scare people into voting for her. It's almost like she thinks her constituents are idiots, and she has no faith in her ability to win voters without lying.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
marjorie taylor greenepoliticscasey weinsteingay pornmagapoliticiansrepresentative casey weinsteinrepresentative marjorie taylor greenerepublican politicianrepublicans
author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

