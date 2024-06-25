MTG accuses Dems of 'gay porn' in schools, forgetting what she once showed on Capitol Hill

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is letting her hypocrisy show yet again by accusing Democrats of wanting to put "gay porn" in school libraries, even though, first, it isn't true, and second, isn't she the one who once showed what amounted to porn on the House floor?

The MAGA queen's off-base comments about "gay porn" in schools came in response to Democratic Ohio Rep. Casey Weinstein's post on X (formerly Twitter) about Louisiana's new mandate that the Ten Commandments must be shown in public schools. "Things that don't belong in our public school classrooms: 1) Hungry kids going without food 2) The Ten Commandments," he wrote.

In response, Greene, never one to let an opportunity to say something horrible pass her by, wrote, "Democrat education platform: 1) ban the Ten Commandments in schools. 2) stock the elementary school libraries' shelves with gay porn."

We shouldn't have to point this out, but there isn't a single public school library in the county that stocks pornography. There are, however, school libraries that have LGBTQ+ books that Republicans love to equate with "gay porn" because they're bigots.

Greene's tweet about Democrats wanting pro in schools is especially rich considering the conservative congresswoman is responsible for showing pornographic images on the floor of the House. Last July, the Georgia representative derailed a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing into Hunter Biden's taxes by showing sexually explicit images of the president's son, forcing news outlets to blur the images. It seems like there is only one person who doesn't know the appropriate venue for nudes, and it isn't a Democrat. But lucky for us, Weinstein wasn't going to let Greene get the last word. He shot back on X, posting, "MAGA education platform: 1) Defund public education thru vouchers 2) Bring guns into classrooms 3) Debate whether the Holocaust happened (see SB83)."