Gays for Trump are being ROASTED by the internet and we're CACKLING at these 25 reactions​

Log Cabin Republicans — AKA LGBTQ+ conservatives — have been around since the '70s and have been confusing the entire time, but the Gays for Trump crowd is somehow even more baffling.

Yesterday, editor-in-chief of Meidas Touch and frequent Donald Trump critic Ron Filipkowski posted a photo of two men holding up Gay For Trump 2024 signs, complete with rainbow flags, at what looks like a Trump rally, along with the caption "Chicken for McNuggets," a hilarious reference to these men voting against their own self-interest.

It's truly an "I never thought leopards would eat MY face," sobs woman who voted for the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party kind of moment.

The Republican Party has always been bad news for the queer community, but Trump and the other MAGA politicians have spent the last eight years gleefully attempting to dismantle every hard-won LGBTQ+ right and protection — and have succeeded more times than we can count. And yet, apparently, there are gay people out there who want to vote for Trump. Handing your support and vote over to someone who actively hates you and views you as unworthy of constitutional protections is astounding. Do what you want, but if Trump wins, you're going to have a rude awakening come inauguration day.

People ran to the comments to dunk on these gay MAGA weirdos, joking that "If gays were truly in Trump's corner, they would help him with his hair and makeup" and comparing Gays for Trump to "Horse for Glue" and "Turkeys for Thanksgiving." The fact that there are queer people who support Trump is depressing, but these jokes have had us giggling all day!

Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to these pathetically misguided gay Trump supporters!