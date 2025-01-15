MAGA Nancy Mace wants to fight Jasmine Crockett, and it's clear who would win

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
MAGA queen Nancy Mace — best known for allegedly faking an injury after a handshake and spewing anti-trans rhetoric — is getting dragged by the internet after looking a fool while clashing with Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett over trans rights.
A heated exchange about transgender rights during Tuesday's Oversight and Accountability Committee took a turn when the Republican congresswoman suggested the two could "take it outside."
This happened after Crockett asked the members of the committee to reinstate the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, which was disbanded almost two years ago after the GOP took control of the House. Of course, Mace — who was the former ranking member on the subcommittee — decided this was a great opportunity to make her gross views on transgender women using women's restroom known yet again.
"You want women to be forced to undress in front of men in the locker room and in dressing rooms, and it's so hypocritical for you to sit here and … be screaming from the rooftops about the right to privacy and civil rights when you don't respect women," Mace said, The Hill reports. Mace then went on to make inflammatory comments about women having the freedom to go into "women's-only space and not see a man in it," claiming that Crockett was somehow trying to "take my rights as a woman, a rape survivor."
Then, Crockett called out her hateful rhetoric. "So, she's gonna keep saying 'trans, trans trans' so that people will feel threatened, and child, listen," Crockett said. Mace took her words literally and yelled that she was "no child" and asked Crockett if she wanted "to take it outside." After seeing this exchange in clips circulating on X (formerly Twitter), people on social media began pointing out that Mace had to wear her arm in a sling after a handshake so she's unlikely to do well in a fight. Fromsomeone joking, "I would like to volunteer to hold Jasmine Crockett's earrings and shoes if she goes outside to meet up with Nancy Mace" to people posting pictures of Mace in full body casts with captions like, "Nancy Mace, after Rep. Jasmine Crockett called out her performative bullshit in Congress today," there was no shortage of funny memes.
Scroll through to see the funniest reactions to Nancy Mace thinking she has the juice to beat Jasmine Crockett in a fight!
"You’re telling me this is the Nancy Mace who wanted to 'take it outside' with Jasmine Crockett?"
"Nancy Mace after 'taking it outside' with Jasmine Crockett."
"I would like to volunteer to hold Jasmine Crockett’s earrings and shoes if she goes outside to meet up with Nancy Mace"
"Nancy Mace, after Rep. Jasmine Crockett called out her performative bullshit in Congress today"
"Nancy mace going outside to meet Jasmine Crockett…"
"Nancy Mace tomorrow after Jasmine Crockett ate her alive in the Oversight Committee today."
"All the racist MAGA folks that call Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a lawyer, “ghetto” must have words about former Waffle House employee Nancy Mace asking her to go outside… Right?"
"Nancy Mace seen leaving the emergency room after being called a « child » by Rep. Jasmine Crockett."
"Nancy Mace thinking that she can fight Jasmine Crockett while walking around looking like the poster child for osteoporosis is some wild shit lmao."
"Jasmine Crockett is a legend.."
"Now this bish is pretending she didn't threaten Rep. Jasmine Crockett. What exactly does Nancy Mace think "take it outside" means? A reminder that Congress Karen wore a sling after someone shook her hand too hard and claimed she was "assaulted."
"I am only surprised that Nancy Mace's isn't claiming that Jasmine Crockett's words gave her whiplash or another jury. Or perhaps Congress's most unstable member will limp around the Capitol tomorrow in a neck brace."
"Nancy Mace had a meltdown because Jasmine Crockett used the expression “chile….” and her dumbass literally thought she was calling her a child"
"My money is on Jasmine Crockett!"
"Nancy Mace thinking she can rock anybody let alone Jasmine Crockett is hilarious!! 'If you wanna take it outside'. Chile Trump got this maga mfers bold AF."
"If Nancy Mace and Jasmine Crockett actually stepped outside… Mace would have been on some “hold me back”… ish, as if she was actually capable of doing something. Jasmine would’ve snatched her up quick, fast and in a hurry by her fried hair!"
"Nancy Mace after Jasmine Crockett is done with her"
"Nancy Mace put on a show! As always. Did she claim that Jasmine Crockett injured her neck? That seems to be par for the course for Congress's reigning drama queen!"