MAGA bigot Nancy Mace gets roasted over her handshake 'injury' & it's so deliciously satisfying

Conservatives love to claim that Democrats are delicate little snowflakes, but Republican Rep. Nancy Mace is currently being read for filth by the internet after claiming she was injured by *checks notes* a handshake.

Mace had a full Karen meltdown and called the cops on James McIntyre, a former foster youth and award-winning advocate for children, after an incident that took place following an event meant to honor the anniversary of a landmark child welfare law.

The MAGA firebrand — who seems to be competing with Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene for who can promote the wildest conspiracy theories and most anti-trans rhetoric — claimed that McIntyre "violently shook" her hand outside of the House of Representatives after the event, according to a police report obtained by Newsweek.

Mace immediately took to social media to spew anti-trans hate and claim that the handshake caused her to need a wrist brace and posted pictures of herself in an arm sling.

"I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man. One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it'll heal just fine," Mace wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "The Capitol police arrested the guy. Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down."

On Tuesday evening, McIntyre was arrested by Capitol Police and charged with assaulting a government official, even though eyewitnesses have reported that the 33-year-old merely shook Mace's hand and told the South Carolina congresswoman, "Trans youth are also foster youth, and they need your support," the Washington Post reports. Of course, this hasn't stopped Mace — who has been making headlines for proposing a bill that would prohibit trans women from using the women's restrooms on Capitol Hill — from flooding X with photos of herself wearing an arm sling with the hashtag #HoldTheLine, hateful messages about trans women, and sucking up to Donald Trump. But her gross histrionics, that seemed designed to paint the trans community and their allies as dangerous and violent, have not gone unnoticed by people on social media who have taken it upon themselves to read her for filth, and the results are both hilarious and delicious! We never thought we'd be happy that X still exists, but from people joking that next Mace is going to show up in a full-body cast because "a car with a Pride bumper sticker honked at her" to people calling her out for being a "clout-chasing crisis actor," we're getting some much-needed catharsis.