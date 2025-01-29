Scroll To Top
Politics

Even MAGA is trolling Republican Nancy Mace for accidentally admitting she was a DEI admission

Nancy Mace and a MAGA supporter
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images; Aspects and Angles/Shutterstock

Nancy Mace just effed around and found out!

In an attempt to bash transgender people, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace accidentally announced that she was a DEI admission after bragging that she was the first woman to graduate from a formerly all-male military school, and now she's being mercilessly trolled by the internet and even her fellow MAGA diehards.

"I didn't fight like hell to become the first woman to graduate from The Citadel just for some man in a miniskirt to take away that achievement," Mace wrote on X on January 27. Mace was only able to attend The Citadel because Shannon Faulkner sued the military academy in 1994 after being denied admission.

Not only has Mace been vocally anti-trans — including introducing a bill to ban transgender people from using the bathroom that matches their gender identity in federal buildings — but she has also been outspoken in her support of Trump's efforts to get rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hires, the Independent reports.

Far-right political commentator and fellow MAGA supporter Matt Walsh was quick to call out the congresswoman for using the same arguments he claims trans women use to invade "male-only spaces" and for being a "DEI beneficiary."

"The girlboss feminism routine isn't just cringy," Walsh wrote on X. "It also directly undermines our argument. The Citadel was a male-only space forced by law to admit females in the name of diversity and inclusion. That is the exact argument trans-identifying males use to invade female spaces."

MAGA supporters wasted no time cannibalizing their own party when conservatives on X started to call her out her brand of feminism as being part of a "slippery slope" that allowed women to take over men's spaces, while other Republicans started to question whether she might actually be a man just pretending to be a woman — something Mace has accused transgender women of doing.

"Nancy Mace absolutely helped make this mess were in by forcing herself into a traditionally men's only school. She was a part of the slippery slope that has led us to where we are today. Why does she not seem to get that? Why keep bragging about it???"

As Mace's post went viral — garnering more than 7 million views at the time of publication —the rest of the internet started roasting her for being so obtuse and unaware that she didn't seem to realize how hypocritical her stance on DEI is considering she benefited from these same policies.

"Breaking: Nancy Mace thanks DEI without knowing she was helped by DEI," vocal Trump critic Alex Cole wrote on X, while other people quipped that "White women are the affirmative action queens" and that they love it "when MAGA turns on itself."

Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions!

"Breaking: Nancy Mace thanks DEI without knowing she was helped by DEI."

"The woman who invaded male spaces is now outraged that men have invaded female spaces."

"White women are the affirmative action queens."

"I love when MAGA turns on itself. Here's Matt Walsh telling Nancy Mace to get in the kitchen and make him a sandwich"

"Since Nancy Mace DEI'd her way into The Citadel. Did she force them to give her a special bathroom or did she use the men's room?"

"Nancy Mace outing herself as a DEI hire is CRAZY:"

"Nancy Mace DEI’d her whole career. Yikes."

"Nancy Mace was a DEI Hire and is proudly flaunting it. She’s too stupid to understand this though."

"So.. Rep. Nancy Mace is a whole Affirmative Action and DEI herself, yet obsesses over trans women being in places or in community with women. You would think... Nevermind"

PoliticsViral
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

