25 HILARIOUS responses to the 'What is Marjorie Taylor Greene reading?' meme

The internet is frequently a dumpster fire we can’t escape from, but every once in a while, it grants us comedy gold in the form of eviscerating right-wing bigots!
Yesterday, the Twitt…uh…X account PatriotTakes posted a photo of Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene sitting in a car reading a stack of papers and asked the internet, “What is Marjorie Taylor Greene reading?” The responses are so funny we can’t stop laughing!
Many social media users took shots at her reading skills — or lack thereof — by suggesting she was reading children’s books or was getting help learning to read with books like Hooked on Phonics. While this could just be a simple dig at her intelligence, it’s backed up by her own words, considering she once said “peach tree dish” when she meant “Petri dish” and accidentally called the Gestapo the “Gazpacho police.” Yikes.
Others went for her throat with responses like, “Talking points from the Kremlin,” “KKK weekly news,” or “Mein Kampf,” which is more than deserved since she has a track record of racist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic — don’t forget her belief in Jewish space lasers starting fires — and anti-LGBTQ+ hate.
The Georgia congresswoman has made a name for herself as a MAGA firebrand who is a Donald Trump simp, repeats ridiculous conspiracy theories, and says and does so many foolish things that we once made a top ten list and only scratched the surface of the long list of dumb things she’s done in her very short career.
So here are the 25 funniest responses to the “What is Marjorie Taylor Greene reading?” meme that the internet has gifted us!