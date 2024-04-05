Scroll To Top
Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene accidentally admits that she should be fired & we're CACKLING

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green on Tucker Carlson Uncensored
X @tuckercarlson

The MAGA queen may have just said the one thing we agree with her on!

In her effort to oust Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted that elected officials should all be fired — including her — and we couldn't agree more!

MTG has been on the warpath recently, arguing to anyone who will listen that Johnson should be removed as Speaker because "blackmail" is the only explanation for why Johnson would have made concessions to Democrats on the last spending bill to keep the government running.

On the April 3 episode of Tucker Carlson Uncensored, Greene joined the far-right pundit to talk about the spending bill, Johnson working with Democrats to fund the war in Ukraine, and, of course, to spew as much hate as possible in a 30-minute-long segment.

"Let me tell you, we are losing our country to the illegal invasion that's happening every single day at our southern border, and I'm so pissed off about it because the American people are pissed off about it," the MAGA loyalist told Carlson.

She was partly angry at Johnson for the minibus spending bill that she claimed funded "the trans agenda on kids" — whatever that means — as well as the Green New Deal and "full-term abortion clinics" — which isn't a thing that exists. She also seemed upset that the bill funded the military, as though that's not something that every Republican is constantly asking for. The U.S. military budget has ballooned over the years in large part because of the hawkish nature of the Republican Party, but Greene seems to think Democrats want to "fight a proxy war with Russia."

Let me get this straight: far-right Republicans are against a war? Are we in Bizarro World? What is happening?!

After Greene ranted for the majority of the show, Carlson asked if there was "any way to stop" the House from voting on the aid package for Ukraine, and Greene's answer surprised us.

The Georgia congresswoman said that the power is in the hands of the American people, who should fire every politician — even herself!"I think they should throw out every single elected official; I'm not kidding. Every one of us should be thrown out."

Greene might have just accidentally stumbled backwards into her best idea yet — we realize that isn't saying much, considering how bonkers and repugnant most of her ideas are, but you gotta take the W where you can. Do you think that she realized that every single member of the House is up for reelection in November so her being given the axe is a real possibility?

Listen, even a broken, racist, xenophobic, anti-LGBTQ+ clock is right twice a day. Although, frankly, even saying that is giving us full-body shivers.

So the next time you get in an argument with a conservative about who they're voting for, just remind them that even MAGA firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks the voters should kick her to the curb.

PoliticsNews
marjorie taylor greenepoliticsspeaker of the housecongresscongresswomanmike johnsonnewsrepresentativerepresentative marjorie taylor greenerepublican partyrepublican politicianrepublicanstucker carlsontucker carlson uncensored
Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

