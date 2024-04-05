Marjorie Taylor Greene accidentally admits that she should be fired & we're CACKLING

In her effort to oust Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted that elected officials should all be fired — including her — and we couldn't agree more!

MTG has been on the warpath recently, arguing to anyone who will listen that Johnson should be removed as Speaker because "blackmail" is the only explanation for why Johnson would have made concessions to Democrats on the last spending bill to keep the government running.

On the April 3 episode of Tucker Carlson Uncensored, Greene joined the far-right pundit to talk about the spending bill, Johnson working with Democrats to fund the war in Ukraine, and, of course, to spew as much hate as possible in a 30-minute-long segment.

"Let me tell you, we are losing our country to the illegal invasion that's happening every single day at our southern border, and I'm so pissed off about it because the American people are pissed off about it," the MAGA loyalist told Carlson.

Ep. 88 Is Speaker of the House Mike Johnson being blackmailed to do the bidding of the left? It certainly seems that way. His colleague, Marjorie Taylor Greene, explains pic.twitter.com/r60v1XQusY — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 3, 2024 She was partly angry at Johnson for the minibus spending bill that she claimed funded "the trans agenda on kids" — whatever that means — as well as the Green New Deal and "full-term abortion clinics" — which isn't a thing that exists. She also seemed upset that the bill funded the military, as though that's not something that every Republican is constantly asking for. The U.S. military budget has ballooned over the years in large part because of the hawkish nature of the Republican Party, but Greene seems to think Democrats want to "fight a proxy war with Russia." Let me get this straight: far-right Republicans are against a war? Are we in Bizarro World? What is happening?! After Greene ranted for the majority of the show, Carlson asked if there was "any way to stop" the House from voting on the aid package for Ukraine, and Greene's answer surprised us. The Georgia congresswoman said that the power is in the hands of the American people, who should fire every politician — even herself!"I think they should throw out every single elected official; I'm not kidding. Every one of us should be thrown out."