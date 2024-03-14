Scroll To Top
Politics

10 of the most HUMILIATING things MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene has ever done

10 of the most HUMILIATING things MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene has ever done

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene
Shutterstock

Just when you think she's said the dumbest thing imaginable, MTG opens her mouth and more stupidity falls out.


Marjorie Taylor Greene never fails to be both offensive and dumb. So very dumb.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Shutterstock

Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is obsessed with former president Donald Trump and his MAGA crew, spews anti-LGBTQ+ hate everywhere she goes, and can’t seem to stop repeating racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories. Bottom line: she’s the worst.

Luckily for us, listening to her hateful rants and idiocy is occasionally hilarious because she can’t stop saying and doing incredibly dumb things. She’s only been in Congress since 2020, but in that short time span, she has gifted us with a plethora of gaffes. Between using incorrect words in hilarious ways, coming out with outlandish conspiracy theories, and failing to sell the book she wrote, there is no shortage of things to laugh at MTG about, and for that, we are thankful.

With all of the hate in the world, sometimes you need to take a moment to laugh at the politicians who are actively trying to ruin the lives of queer people when they’re not making fools of themselves.

1. Jewish Space Lasers

Greene’s “Jewish space laser” conspiracy theory is one of her most outlandish claims and one that no one will let her forget. In 2021, one of her old Facebook posts from 2018 resurfaced, in which she claimed that the California wildfires were caused by lasers from “space solar generators” — yep, that’s right, she said space lasers — funded by the prominent Jewish family the Rothschilds. You’d be hard-pressed to find another conspiracy theory that is as bonkers and antisemitic as this one.

2. She doesn't understand what earthquakes are

Greene has been a climate change denier for years, but it was at a Putnam County Republican Party event last year that her comments on the subject got particularly stupid. She starts off her speech by saying that climate change has been happening since the “beginning of time” and that it’s totally “normal.” She then goes on to say that she’s been told that migrants have to come to America because of climate change, “In case you didn’t know, we have climate change too. I mean, we have hurricanes, we have tornados, we have earthquakes. We have all kinds of climate change.”

Does…does she think earthquakes are weather events triggered by climate change?

3. Straight people are going extinct

After the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Greene went on an anti-LGBTQ+ rant, claiming that soon there would no longer be straight people. "They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans," Greene said. "Just generation, generation, generation. ... Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or nonconforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are." Honestly, bring it on!

4. She appeared in a rap video

Greene almost single-handedly destroyed an entire genre of music when she appeared in a rap video made in her honor which she used to promote the transphobic "Protect Children's Innocence Act. The song dubs her the “MAGA MVP” and was created by Florida-based rapper Forgiato Blow, who made a music video featuring Greene on an ornate gold throne and sitting on top of a red convertible, Business Insider reports. The rap also features clips of transphobic remarks MTG has made, where she accused President Joe Biden of supporting the “sexualizing children" and "transgender surgeries." In short, the rap is an abomination.

5. Hate America flags

In 2021, Greene issued a press release announcing she was cosponsoring a bill to ban Pride Flags at U.S. embassies, calling them “hate American flags” because she is both homophobic and unoriginal.

6. Peach tree or Petri dish?

During the same social media livestream where she talked about straight people going extinct, she also called a “Petri dish” a “peach tree dish” when claiming that Bill Gates was behind a plot to force the American people to eat his “fake meat, which is frown in a peach tree dish.”

7. Gazpacho police

In 2022, Greene made a now-infamous gaffe when she accused then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi of using Nazi-like tactics after the January 6 Capitol attacks. While on One America News, the Georgia representative made the hilarious mistake of saying “gazpacho police” when she meant to say “Gestapo.”

8. Monkey Pox is a "scam"

While Monkey Pox continued to spread in 2022, Greene took it upon herself to call it a "scam," despite her lack of a medical degree or really any intelligence at all. "People just have to laugh at it, mock it, and reject it ... it's another scam," she said at a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. In a tweet, she also implied that pedophilia was involved in the transmission of the disease, writing, "If Monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease, why are kids getting it?" She was clearly too dumb to understand that the disease is spread through skin-to-skin contact as well as by touching clothing or bedding that has touched an MVP lesion.

9. She wrote a book

Last year, Greene published a tell-all book, MTG, but when it hit shelves on November 21, 2023, it was met with crickets. People didn’t even show up to her book signing! The idea that a far-right anti-LGBTQ+ politician couldn’t even get Republicans to come out to buy her book is hilarious. Greene doesn’t have two brain cells to rub together, so what was she thinking writing a book anyway?

Greene loves to ban books, but it's too bad she can’t ban her own and make this embarrassing affair disappear.

10. She called people "stupid"

At a 2023 appearance at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona, Greene said she was “sick and tired of the stupid people in Washington making horrible decisions, causing Americans to go broke." Umm…pot meet kettle.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
marjorie taylor greenepoliticscongresscongresswomanrepresentative marjorie taylor greene
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena Drea de Mateo Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

45 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio