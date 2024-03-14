10 of the most HUMILIATING things MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene has ever done





Marjorie Taylor Greene never fails to be both offensive and dumb. So very dumb. Shutterstock Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is obsessed with former president Donald Trump and his MAGA crew, spews anti-LGBTQ+ hate everywhere she goes, and can’t seem to stop repeating racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories. Bottom line: she’s the worst. Luckily for us, listening to her hateful rants and idiocy is occasionally hilarious because she can’t stop saying and doing incredibly dumb things. She’s only been in Congress since 2020, but in that short time span, she has gifted us with a plethora of gaffes. Between using incorrect words in hilarious ways, coming out with outlandish conspiracy theories, and failing to sell the book she wrote, there is no shortage of things to laugh at MTG about, and for that, we are thankful.

With all of the hate in the world, sometimes you need to take a moment to laugh at the politicians who are actively trying to ruin the lives of queer people when they’re not making fools of themselves.

1. Jewish Space Lasers Here Marjorie Taylor Greene says the deadly California wildfires may have been caused by lasers from space - tied to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company pic.twitter.com/4qMmYZRYrr — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) January 28, 2021 Greene’s “Jewish space laser” conspiracy theory is one of her most outlandish claims and one that no one will let her forget. In 2021, one of her old Facebook posts from 2018 resurfaced, in which she claimed that the California wildfires were caused by lasers from “space solar generators” — yep, that’s right, she said space lasers — funded by the prominent Jewish family the Rothschilds. You’d be hard-pressed to find another conspiracy theory that is as bonkers and antisemitic as this one.

2. She doesn't understand what earthquakes are Marjorie Taylor Greene implied earthquakes are weather events while dismissing climate change concerns. pic.twitter.com/hrvyMSwJjH — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 5, 2023 Greene has been a climate change denier for years, but it was at a Putnam County Republican Party event last year that her comments on the subject got particularly stupid. She starts off her speech by saying that climate change has been happening since the “beginning of time” and that it’s totally “normal.” She then goes on to say that she’s been told that migrants have to come to America because of climate change, “In case you didn’t know, we have climate change too. I mean, we have hurricanes, we have tornados, we have earthquakes. We have all kinds of climate change.”

Does…does she think earthquakes are weather events triggered by climate change?

3. Straight people are going extinct Marjorie Taylor Greene predicted straight people will go extinct:



“Probably, in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or non-conforming.” pic.twitter.com/JScs7IaJ2G — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 30, 2022 After the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Greene went on an anti-LGBTQ+ rant, claiming that soon there would no longer be straight people. "They just want you to think that all of a sudden the entire population is steadily turning gay or turning trans," Greene said. "Just generation, generation, generation. ... Probably in about four or five generations, no one will be straight anymore. Everyone will be either gay or trans or nonconforming or whatever the list of 50 or 60 different options there are." Honestly, bring it on!

4. She appeared in a rap video Protecting our children has to be our number one priority.



Check out the new song, MTG, by @ForgiatoBlow47!!



Thank you for helping me promote the Protect Children’s Innocence Act!



🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/M2dt5a5uoz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 16, 2023 Greene almost single-handedly destroyed an entire genre of music when she appeared in a rap video made in her honor which she used to promote the transphobic "Protect Children's Innocence Act. The song dubs her the “MAGA MVP” and was created by Florida-based rapper Forgiato Blow, who made a music video featuring Greene on an ornate gold throne and sitting on top of a red convertible, Business Insider reports. The rap also features clips of transphobic remarks MTG has made, where she accused President Joe Biden of supporting the “sexualizing children" and "transgender surgeries." In short, the rap is an abomination.

5. Hate America flags The predictable problem for Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Trump-rotted GOP is that she has consigned herself to endless performance of phony rage and extremist incitement. She spends her days declaring war against "Hate America flags" and "murdering babies with your tax dollars" pic.twitter.com/v6LrRM1iGi — Mark Follman (@markfollman) February 2, 2021 In 2021, Greene issued a press release announcing she was cosponsoring a bill to ban Pride Flags at U.S. embassies, calling them “hate American flags” because she is both homophobic and unoriginal.

6. Peach tree or Petri dish? What is a peach tree dish? Is it made from the wood of a peach tree? https://t.co/1uwvpkhRFu — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) May 29, 2022 During the same social media livestream where she talked about straight people going extinct, she also called a “Petri dish” a “peach tree dish” when claiming that Bill Gates was behind a plot to force the American people to eat his “fake meat, which is frown in a peach tree dish.”

7. Gazpacho police The Gazpacho police are the most feared of all the police. (Also, a cold Spanish soup.) pic.twitter.com/OzMYZNbrEM — Moog (@a_toots) March 10, 2024 In 2022, Greene made a now-infamous gaffe when she accused then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi of using Nazi-like tactics after the January 6 Capitol attacks. While on One America News, the Georgia representative made the hilarious mistake of saying “gazpacho police” when she meant to say “Gestapo.”

8. Monkey Pox is a "scam" It would be such a shame if Marjorie Taylor Greene got Monkey Pox. pic.twitter.com/ssFlrEUoFG — As I see it (@GottaChangeIt) July 26, 2022 While Monkey Pox continued to spread in 2022, Greene took it upon herself to call it a "scam," despite her lack of a medical degree or really any intelligence at all. "People just have to laugh at it, mock it, and reject it ... it's another scam," she said at a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. In a tweet, she also implied that pedophilia was involved in the transmission of the disease, writing, "If Monkeypox is a sexually transmitted disease, why are kids getting it?" She was clearly too dumb to understand that the disease is spread through skin-to-skin contact as well as by touching clothing or bedding that has touched an MVP lesion.

9. She wrote a book Huge crowd today at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s book signing in Daytona Beach. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cI02xxt26A — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 8, 2024 Last year, Greene published a tell-all book, MTG, but when it hit shelves on November 21, 2023, it was met with crickets. People didn’t even show up to her book signing! The idea that a far-right anti-LGBTQ+ politician couldn’t even get Republicans to come out to buy her book is hilarious. Greene doesn’t have two brain cells to rub together, so what was she thinking writing a book anyway?

Greene loves to ban books, but it's too bad she can’t ban her own and make this embarrassing affair disappear.