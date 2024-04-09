In a surprising turn of events, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted that her own party — which currently has the majority in the House — has "failed completely."

Did yesterday's eclipse affect us more than we thought, or did MTG just admit that Republicans are a failure?

At a town hall in her home state of Georgia, the conservative congresswoman went on another in a long line of rants about Mike Johnson's supposed failures as Speaker of the House, Newsweek reports. In recent weeks, Greene and her fellow MAGA devotees have been telling anyone who will listen that Johnson relied on Democratic votes to pass the $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government from shutting down.

"We have had bitter battles with one another," she said during her speech. "But I want you to know anyone who serves in leadership in America should be prepared to battle for what is right...fight it out with one another...find common ground...hold on and do what is right, to do what our voters sent us to do."

Then, Greene shocked us by saying exactly what we were already thinking: "But that has not happened this congress. As a matter of fact, our Republican House majority has failed completely, and I have had enough of it."