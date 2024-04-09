Scroll To Top
Politics

Watch MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene ROAST her own party by admitting they 'failed completely'

Watch MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene ROAST her own party by admitting they 'failed completely'

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said Republican failed
Shutterstock

Even a broken clock is right twice a day!

In a surprising turn of events, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted that her own party — which currently has the majority in the House — has "failed completely."

Did yesterday's eclipse affect us more than we thought, or did MTG just admit that Republicans are a failure?

At a town hall in her home state of Georgia, the conservative congresswoman went on another in a long line of rants about Mike Johnson's supposed failures as Speaker of the House, Newsweek reports. In recent weeks, Greene and her fellow MAGA devotees have been telling anyone who will listen that Johnson relied on Democratic votes to pass the $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government from shutting down.

"We have had bitter battles with one another," she said during her speech. "But I want you to know anyone who serves in leadership in America should be prepared to battle for what is right...fight it out with one another...find common ground...hold on and do what is right, to do what our voters sent us to do."

Then, Greene shocked us by saying exactly what we were already thinking: "But that has not happened this congress. As a matter of fact, our Republican House majority has failed completely, and I have had enough of it."

Looks like Democrats can get rid of their campaign ad team, Greene is doing their job for them!

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who is wrong more often than Greene — she thinks nothing but racists and murders are coming across America's southern border, she's anti-LGBTQ+ and seems to delight in calling queer people "groomers," and claims that "full-term abortion clinics" actually exist (hint: they don't) — and yet we agree with her this time. Republicans have "failed completely."

We feel dirty even admitting that.

The fact that we've agreed with MTG twice over the course of the last week is fracturing our reality. Last week, she told Tucker Carlson that every politician — including herself — should be kicked to the curb. "I think they should throw out every single elected official; I'm not kidding. Every one of us should be thrown out," she said.

Now, if only Republican constituents would listen to her and vote out the party that seems to get more cartoonishly evil with each passing election cycle.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
politicsmagamarjorie taylor greenemike johnsonpoliticiansrepresentative marjorie taylor greenerepublican partyrepublican politicianrepublicans
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

46 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio