15 RUTHLESS reactions to Trump voting even though he's a felon 34 times over

A clip of Donald Trump talking to reporters after casting his ballot in the Florida primary is making the rounds on social media, and the comment section has us cackling!
Frequent Trump critic Alex Cole posted the Fox News clip on X, and since Trump became a convicted felon after he was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his high-profile hush-money trial, the comment section was flooded with people who were shocked the criminal still had the right to vote.
“It’s a great honor to vote,” the former president says in the video. “They’ve done a fantastic job here, and we appreciate it.” Then he brags that he’s doing well in the polls. Spoiler alert: he’s not.
Since Trump is the king of spreading misleading claims about early voting and by mail being easy to tamper with, Trump voting early is further proof that he is a spineless flip-flopper who will say whatever is necessary to serve his purposes at the time. In that vein, Cole captioned his post, “Trump: Early voting is bad! Also Trump: I voted early! See how dumb you MAGAs are?”
While there were MAGA supporters in the comments praising Trump and criticizing Kamala Harris, they were quickly overwhelmed by people pointing out that Trump’s convicted felon status should keep him from voting. Reading the comments, you can just feel the MAGA supporters fuming! “It appears that Trump has violated Florida law on allowing a convicted felon to vote,” one person wrote. “Felon had to hurry up and vote before sentencing,” someone else posted.
They’re not the only ones wondering how someone convicted of a felony in New York can vote in Florida; Forbes even published an article today titled, “Trump Votes in Florida—Here’s Why He Still Can After Felony Conviction.” According to the outlet, Trump would only be prohibited from voting in Florida if the state where he was convicted restricts him from voting, and since New York would only stop Trump from voting if he was behind bars (a girl can dream!), the MAGA blowhard is in the clear.
Trump’s sentencing will happen in September — we are literally counting down the days — and while he faces a maximum sentence of 136 years in prison and up to $170,000 in fines, no one believes he’ll get the time behind bars that he deserves.
So, the world might not be fair, but at least we can count on strangers on the internet to brighten up our day by constantly reminding the world that our former president was convicted of a TON of felonies.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Trump voting!