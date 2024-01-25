Trump is getting ruthlessly ROASTED over this humiliating photo of his makeup & we're giggling

Talk of Trump wearing makeup resurfaced this week when a photo of the former president with a face full of melting makeup started circulating online.

The photo going viral features Trump wearing what looks like orange makeup nearly dripping off of his face — he clearly needs someone at Sephora to teach him about undertones — and was taken at a campaign rally in Iowa in the lead-up to the state’s caucuses, LGBTQ Nation reports.

Mary, this is what happens when you don't have any gays in your life — or you do and they really don't like you.

Yesterday, the Lincoln Project, a group of moderate conservative Never Trumpers, posted the photo on X asking people to “Name this foundation shade.”

Name this foundation shade. pic.twitter.com/jmyTTifZHS — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 24, 2024 Apparently the library is open because even conservatives are reading Trump for filth! The photo has been so widely circulated on social media that Snopes looked into it. The fact-checking site found that the image is real and was taken by photojournalist Tannen Maury, who confirmed that the shot was “authentic” and was taken on January 6, 2024, at a Trump rally in Clinton, Iowa, for Agence France-Presse (AFP). “I suppose that Trump could look worse, but it wouldn’t be easy,” Psychologist Dr. David A Lustig wrote on X, sharing a different photo of Trump in ridiculous makeup. “You’d think that a claimed billionaire could hire a makeup artist who wouldn’t make him look like a dirty old shoe.”

I suppose that Trump could look worse, but it wouldn’t be easy.



You’d think that a claimed billionaire could hire a makeup artist who wouldn’t make him look like a dirty old shoe. pic.twitter.com/YYhrNmXMVM — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) January 24, 2024 People took to X in droves to mock the Republican front-runner for his sloppy makeup job, with some pointing out the inherent hypocrisy of Republicans passing drag bans while also worshiping at the altar of a presidential candidate who piles on the makeup. “Quick question: How much more makeup & wig work will Trump need before he is officially in drag?” one person quipped on X. “Seriously the Republicans are against LGBITQ but love a fellow who wears more makeup than a drag queen and claims $70,000 a year in Tax deductions for maintaining and dying his hair,” another person wrote.

Quick question:

How much more makeup & wig work will Trump need before he is officially in drag? pic.twitter.com/lktmSMOFqx — AltSpaceForce 🚀🇺🇸 (@AltSpaceForce1) January 24, 2024

Seriously the Republicans are against LGBITQ but love a fellow who wears more makeup than a drag queen and claims $70,000 a year in Tax deductions for maintaining and dying his hair. If we did not know Trump sleeps with prostitutes the line could be blurry — Darryl Ellis (@EllisDarryl) January 21, 2024 Between Trump wearing makeup and Ron DeSantis trying to cheat his height with heels, you’d think that Republicans would be in favor of drag, not trying to villainize it. But that would require conservatives to not be GIANT hypocrites, and clearly, they are incapable of that. While there are countless photos that show Trump’s poor foundation application, both former National Security Advisor John Bolton and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson have talked about the MAGA leader wearing makeup. Even comedian Patton Oswalt took the time to mock Trump's makeup in the mostly hilariously patronizing way possible. "I’m not his biggest fan, but these are adorable," he wrote on X. "Like a well-meaning, slow-witted lunkhead who couldn’t resist when he saw an open jar of Nutella. He should not be president again but he should be allowed to have goofy adventures like this." The ironic thing is that if he made friends with drag queens instead of accusing them of grooming children, Trump would have flawless makeup because no drag queen would ever let a friend go out in public looking like such a fool. Check out the most hilarious reactions to Trump’s photo below!

I’m not his biggest fan, but these are adorable. Like a well-meaning, slow-witted lunkhead who couldn’t resist when he saw an open jar of Nutella. He should not be president again but he should be allowed to have goofy adventures like this. pic.twitter.com/LWSIf3Ip48 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 24, 2024

I found a picture of someone applying Trump's makeup before the rally: pic.twitter.com/uBSlD4loV7 — Li’l (@marontheweb) January 23, 2024

That Trump face makeup is nasty. pic.twitter.com/DaSwvdSDDL — Lorenzo (@Mile_Marker_0) January 25, 2024

Trump’s makeup artists have no fucks to give.

🤣🤣🤣

☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/R5XaNw5Hyl — I’m NotDevinsMom Moron (@NotDevinsMom) January 25, 2024

trump, awaiting a new shipment of several 50 gallon drums of orange makeup, had to resort to using some of his diaper scrapins. Sad! #TrumpSmellsLikeAss pic.twitter.com/gAxMQulC0H — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) January 25, 2024

It blows me away that Trump wears makeup and MAGA is like “alpha.” — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) January 18, 2024

I think it’s safe to say that Trump wears more makeup than Nikki Haley. pic.twitter.com/rmu4gzH7k8 — Gary Arthur (@garytarthur) January 24, 2024

Holy Moly!!! Trump REALLY is caking on the makeup.



Trump CANNOT be well. pic.twitter.com/tyjZhyEuYl — GlennD (@GlennDIsHere) January 23, 2024

Mr. Trump, maybe you shouldn’t be doing your makeup like that. pic.twitter.com/invHuUy2Vj — JUSTIN (@Heisenherr) January 24, 2024