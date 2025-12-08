5 of girl group KATSEYE’s most sapphic moments of 2025

35 bisexual pop anthems we have on constant repeat YouTube.com/Binoy Bisexuality has always had a soundtrack. From subtle nods hidden in early pop lyrics to today’s unapologetic anthems that blast out of every club speaker, these songs don’t just slap -- they’ve become rallying cries, visibility boosters, and sometimes messy, glitter-covered love letters to the fluidity of attraction. We’ve pulled together 35 tracks that capture the highs, lows, and pure joy of being bi. Whether you’re belting them at karaoke or screaming them on the dance floor, these are the anthems that keep the bi energy alive and loud.

"Bobby Sox" - Green Day In "Bobby Sox," Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong intentionally wanted this to be a "queer singalong," and the whole song oscillates between the question of "Do you want to be my girlfriend?" and "Do you want to be my boyfriend?" The song is also a shout-out to Armstrong's own bisexuality.

"Nancy Boy" - Placebo Placebo frontman Brian Molko identifies as bisexual, and the song "Nancy Boy" explores themes of bisexuality, drugs, sex, and gender identity. The song reclaims "Nancy Boy" as a homophobic insult and satirizes it instead.

"Do Not Disturb" - Halestorm In "Do Not Disturb," Halestorm singer Lzzy Hale sings to a man about joining her in her hotel room, stating, "And if I were you, I'd bring your girlfriend, too. Two is better than one, three is better than two." The rest of the song depicts what the three of them would do all night with the "Do Not Disturb" sign on the hotel room door.

"Boys And Girls Together" - The Mamas & The Papas In "Boys And Girls Together" by The Mamas & The Papas, the lyrics "Heads or tails/ Choose one or the other/Be my friend or be my lover/Like two sides of a coin/They are forever joined" depict bisexual love by addressing themes of loneliness and attraction.

"BoysBoysBoys" - Pinoy feat. Madison Rose In Madison Rose's verse on Binoy's "BoysBoysBoys" track, she sings about how the boys in the club have her "acting like a stud" and also sings how much more fun it is to swing both ways.

"Girls Kissing Girls" - Ahli Nonbinary artist Ahli dropped this bi/pan electro pop banger we can't get out of our heads. The song is a celebration of gender and sexual freedom.

"Lacy" - Olivia Rodrigo When Olivia Rodrigo dropped "Lacy" from her sophomore album Guts fans were shook and delighted. Sometimes queer lyrics are subtle, alluding to same-sex romance in metaphor, but Ms. Rodrigo is not holding back about the sweetest torture Lacy is putting her through.

"Sick To My Stomach" - Rebecca Black Rebecca Black who came out as queer in 2020 dropped this dreamy track on her debut album Let Her Burn about Sapphic heartbreak and we are feeling it, feeling it so hard.

"MONOPOLY" - Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét You might not think of Ariana Grande as a bisexual icon, but in her song with co-writer Victoria Monét, both women individually sing, "I like women and men," then bop along like nothing happened. Grande never addressed it again, but all the bisexuals know, and we see you Ari!

"No Type" - Rae Sremmurd Rae Srummond are presumably straight and surely didn't forsee this when they were in the studio, but this anthem is as pansexual as it gets. "I ain't got no type/Bad bitches is the only thing that I like." Truer words have never been spoken.

"Sweater Weather" - The Neighborhood A mid-pandemic TikTok trend gave new (bisexual) energy to this decade old song. A surprising amount of queer women (presumably ex-Tumblr girls) used the track to come out as bisexual on the app, and a new anthem was born. All these years later, it still bangs.

Bisexual Anthem - Domo Wilson The title says it all! "Better not forget the B in LGBT!" PERIOD!

"Boyfriend" - Dove Cameron Dove Cameron's "Boyfriend" was an original smash hit, but as the singer told The Hollywood Reporter she had plenty of doubt and fear when she dropped the deeply personal song. “To me and to the people closest to me, my sexuality is not a revelation. I’ve even spoken about it in the public eye many times, but there’s a difference between that and then writing a song as explicit in the expression of your sexuality as this song,” she said “I definitely was very like, ‘This is going to crash and burn in 100 ways.’” Thankfully she was wrong, and the song become a beloved bisexual banger.

"Strangers" - Halsey & Lauren Jaurequi When two bisexual artists, like Halsey and Lauren Jaurequi collab, brace for fierceness. Speaking with radio host Zach Sang, Halsey (who uses she/they pronouns) said in 2017 "I just love that Lauren and I are two women who have a mainstream pop presence doing a love song for the LGBTQ community. It's unheard of. It's very rare to see it from a female perspective."

"Curious" - Hayley Kiyoko Out artist Hyley Kiyoko broke down the meaning of Curious in an interview with GQ: "[It's about] that feeling of learning self-respect and knowing when to walk away from a game and being like, "Okay, I'm just curious: Is this serious?" Everyone has been in that situation where someone's playing games, and it's like, "Where are your feelings at?" In the dating game, the world is difficult, because people don't communicate, or they communicate but then their actions speak louder than words.

"Girls & Boys" - Blur An instant bisexual anthem, "Girls & Boys," according to The Life of Blur by Martin Power, was actually inspired by nightclubs in Essex and the rampant sexuality on display there. "All these blokes and all these girls meeting at the watering hole and then ... copulating. There's no morality involved, I'm not saying it should or shouldn't happen."



"CRZY" - Kehlani Kehlani, really snapped when she gave us this ode to brushing off the haters and doing our own thing. She also gave us the iconic line, "If I gotta be a bitch, I'ma be a bad one." A life mantra!

'Girls/Girls/Boys' - Panic! At The Disco Love is not a choice! Brendon Urie came out as pansexual in 2018 but the Panic! At The Disco frontman hasn't ever exactly shied away from talking about sexuality. The D'Angelo-inspired music video for 'Girls/Girls/Boys' tells the story of a girl trying to hide her girlfriend and states plainly, "Girls love girls and boys." "I believe that you can’t control who you are. It’s something that I’ve experienced myself, that girls do love girls and boys," he said of the song in 2013. "A lot of times people want to label something just to make themselves feel comfortable. They wanna call this person gay or this person straight. I have had a similar experience with homosexuality, with bisexuality... It’s important to know who you are, to be able to be proud of that, and have the courage behind your convictions."

"Make Me Feel" - Janelle Monáe Don't make Janelle Monáe spell it out for you. The notoriously private musician came out as a "free ass motherfucker" earlier this year and refuses to be limited to a label. Sexuality is simply how a person makes you feel, regardless of gender. 'Make Me Feel' makes that plain, complete with alluring bisexual lighting and a dance break where Monáe flits between dancing with a man and woman.

"Rebel Rebel" - David Bowie "You've got your mother in a whirl/She's not sure if you're a boy or a girl." Bowie sings of his own fluid gender and sexuality and finds power in being whoever he wants to be.

"Bitches" - Tove Lo Females do it better! When a married couple seeks oral sex lessons in the music video, Tove Lo demonstrates so well that the student leaves her husband and stays with the women.

"Preach" - Keiynan Lonsdale The song is clearly about falling madly in love with someone, but with lyrics like, "You show me colors I would never have seen/You're changing what I believe but, this is so true," we can't help but wonder if this is about the first boy the sexually fluid singer-songwriter fell for.

"Bad At Love" - Halsey Halsey flips through all the guys and girls she's dated in an attempt to understand why she hasn't yet found love. Queen of bisexual relatability!

"Cool for the Summer" - Demi Lovato She's got a taste for the cherry and she wants to take a bite. Lovato is more than a little curious about the feminine mystique.

"Be Yourself" - Taylor Bennett "I'm an outstanding Afro-American bisexual havin' shit." Chance the Rapper's younger brother, Taylor, just asks you plainly to be whoever the hell you want to be.

"Take Me On the Floor" - The Veronicas Nothing wrong with a one night stand, and The Veronicas don't care about the gender of their temporary lover.

"Don't Stop Me Now" - Queen Freddie Mercury, the bisexual frontman of Queen, simply wants to have a good time. Don't stop the man!

"Poker Face" - Lady Gaga Gaga puts on her poker face when she’s having sex with a man but secretly wishes she was having sex with a woman. Did anyone else have no idea that that's what this song was about?

"Girls" - Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Cardi B This controversial track was originally called out for gay-baiting and fetishizing queer women. It received so much backlash that it even prompted Riat Ora and Cardi B to open up about their real-life experiences with women. But the chorus of the song still rings true, sometimes you do just want to kiss girls.



"Everyone Is Gay" - A Great Big World A Great Big World might be known for their melancholy ballad with Christina Aguilera, but this uplifting track is a fist-pumping celebration of the wide spectrum of sexualities. "We're all somewhere in the middle/We're all just looking for love."

"The Greatest: - Sia Dedicated to the LGBT community in the wake of the Pulse shooting, Sia begs us to not give up and follow our dreams. Also, bisexuals are the greatest!

"Forrest Gump" - Frank Ocean "You're so buff and so strong." Ocean's open affection for a man in this breezy homage to the 1994 film makes me want to find love asap, or at least join a track team.

"She's Not Him" - Miley Cyrus Bisexual people can have love triangles too! While Cyrus loves the girl she's with, she still hasn't gotten over her ex, who's a man.

"Pretty Boys and Pretty Girls" - Book of Love "When I'm without pretty boys/I dream about pretty girls."