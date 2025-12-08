5 of girl group KATSEYE’s most sapphic moments of 2025

KATSEYE have been capturing fan attention all year for their incredibly sapphic moments, both on and off stage.
Although the K-pop-inspired global girl group only has two queer members, all of the singers are supportive allies and have taken part in some of the group’s sexiest — and gayest — viral moments.
Not only did multiple group members come out this year, but Lara and Manon have made a habit out of bumping and grinding together on stage. So between sapphic dances and celebrating their queer members, the pop group's lesbian fans have had plenty to cheer about.
1. Lara Rajagopalan is a fruitcake
Back in March Lara Rajagopalan came out as queer, calling herself “half a fruitcake” and admitting that she’s known since she was a kid.
“I knew i was half fruitcake when i was like 8 so i really was wanting everybody,” she wrote to her fans on Weverse. “Honestly probably before 8. Isn’t ‘half fruitcake’ such a good way to explain it without saying it?”
2. Megan Skiendiel came out
Lara was’t the only one to take to Weverse this year to come out. Fellow bandmate Megan Skiendiel announced she’s bisexual in the middle of a livestream open the platform during Pride Month and was quickly met with support from the rest of KATSEYE and their fans.
3. Sexy Lollapalooza show
When KATSEYE debuted at Lollapalooza, they caused quite the stir with their wild set, and some particularly sapphic dance moves. Group members Lara and Manon got a little risqué when they started basically scissoring on stage while dancing together.
4. Bisexual Awareness Day
This year on Bisexuality Awareness day, bandmates Lara and Sophia gifted Megan an adorable cupcake to celebrate her first year being openly bisexual. The moment was caught on film and shared by fans who were loving the LGBTQ+ support the band was giving Megan.
5. Lara and Manon's sexy dance
Lara and Manon turned sapphic heads when they straddled each other on stage at Lollapalooza, but they went viral again last week when they danced together during a concert, and Lara was seen stroking Manon’s stomach and caressing her over her silver bedazzled bra.
If all this happened in 2025, what kind of sapphic shenanigans should we be expecting next year?