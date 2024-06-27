30 FUNNY reactions to Don Jr. saying he doesn't 'snort cocaine' while the internet CACKLES

A recently resurfaced clip of Donald Trump Jr. claiming he doesn’t “snort cocaine” is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter), causing people to swarm the comment section to roll their eyes and say, “Sure, Don.”
There has long been speculation that Don Jr. is a cocaine user, sparking him to address the rumors last year at a far-right Turning Point Action Conference after the Secret Service closed an investigation into cocaine that was found at the White House, The Independent reported.
“My guys who I stayed in touch with — many of them just dear friends — they’re like, ‘Hey dude, there’s no way you would’ve gotten away with that,’” he told the crowd while speaking quickly and gesturing with his hands. “I go, ‘I know!’ Luckily, I don’t snort, er, cocaine! It’s just not my thing.”
Trump’s camp has spent the last couple of weeks claiming that Biden plans to take performance-enhancing drugs in preparation for tonight’s presidential debate, but the internet seems to think the call is coming from inside the house. Allegedly.
This isn’t the first time Junior has addressed rumors of his supposed drug use. In 2023, he went on the Triggered podcast—how fitting—and claimed that he and President Joe Biden’s son Hunter have received different treatment from the White House. He said that no matter what Hunter does, he’s seen as “an upstanding human being. And then I give an impassioned speech, and it’s ‘Don Jr is on coke.’”
Despite Don Jr.’s claim that the illicit drug is “not my thing,” the internet isn’t buying it. The video clip, which was posted to X by The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow), has already accumulated more than 250,000 views and a slew of hilarious comments from people who think the man doth protest too much.
“He just likes the way it smells,” one person quipped, while someone else wrote, “Sure thing Jr. That is why you are in a state of perpetual motion.” Other people joked that his statement must mean he just ingests the drugs in another way, with people commenting, “So he smokes it instead. There’s more than one way to ride the white pony,” and “So does he inject it?”
Tonight’s looming presidential debate has put a storm cloud over the day, but witnessing the internet collectively roast Don Jr. in the most hilarious way possible is truly the silver lining.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to the internet’s belief that Don Jr.’s cocaine use denial is sus!