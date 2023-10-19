Breaking Down All The Lesbian TikTok Drama Going On Right Now

All the drama, mama!
Dyke Drama is alive and well!
So obviously, everyone is on TikTok. You can find new restaurants to go to in nearly every city, figure out what hotel you’re going to book on your next vacation, and scroll endlessly through while on a break. And now you can also escape into the world of lesbian relationships for that big ole scoops of drama!
TikTok is where people go to show off their relationships, but sometimes it bites them in the butt. One week, you’re dancing in your kitchen, with you and your hunny are laughing and getting likes all the way to the bank… Then, the next week, you are making videos about how she lied to you about owning your kitchen table, or are sitting next to her while she makes a video apologizing for using racial slurs in college (like, pretty often!).
There have been two big Dyke Drama events unfolding in recent weeks. Here is a quick explainer on both of them, along with some lovely links to click on to keep up to date with it all.
Lunden Stallings & Olivia Bennett
Instagram/TikTok
These two met in 2020 when Olivia was looking for a dog and asked Lunden where she got hers. Then Lunden got a job promotion that moved her to where Olivia was living (Atlanta), where they met up... and the rest is good old gay history.
TikTok queers loved them. Two good old southern white girls who were out and proud and sharing their love on the internet for everyone to see. They actually have a huge Black lesbian followership on the app.
They got married just a few weeks ago and then BAM—DRRRAAAMMMAAA!
While they were on their honeymoon, a Reddit thread exposed Lunden for saying “n-word” on her social media almost 10 years ago. She apparently used the word hundreds of times. This does not surprise me. I’m sure most white folks in the South who have an affinity for hip-hop and want to be cool use the word in casual conversation with family and friends. It also doesn’t surprise me that in 2020 she was one of the caucasian folks who made a statement and talked about being an ally.
Of course, there was outrage because they are — for some reason — an inspiration to a lot of lesbians on TikTok. It could be due to the lack of representation lesbian couples have in media and pop culture, so clinging to any happy WLW couple is easy when you feel like they will be one of few. Lunden made an apology video, that she posted as a story and not onto her Instagram feed. The video is nine minutes long and exactly what you think it’s going to be. Olivia is at her side, mostly quiet as it wasn’t her who was in hot water…BUT OH NO, WAIT, OF COURSE THE INTERNET FOUND SOME TEA ON MISS MAMA TOO. Apparently, a Reddit user found evidence of her using the word and also her brother! I told y’all.
The only thing here that I think needs to be addressed is that these girls will both be fine. They may lose a few followers, maybe one or two brand deals, and the likes will drop for a month or so... but they will be fine. I was in conversation with someone a few weeks back and something incredibly relevant to this was said: “White women get at least three rebrands.” White women always get multiple second chances, so while this may hurt them for the moment, believe you me that they will bounce back and build on this.
RaeShanda & Lashondra
Instagram/TikTok
Okay, this one got me.
These two were a cute TikTok queer couple that I loved seeing on my little screen. They were a Black lesbian couple – spiritual, silly, sweet, and just overall dope to watch. They would make cute videos being out at dinner and taking loving jabs at one another, and just videos where they were even being cute during Christmas!
WELP. It turns out that Pastor Lashondra is a sapphic swindler! Creator Alphanso over on TikTok has the entire drama lined out for everyone... but what was going on, you ask?
Lashondra was letting the couples’ bills go unpaid even after RaeShanda sent her the money to do so. She was also borrowing money from friends even though the two made a pretty good living from TikTok, RaeShanda’s store, and other ventures. These things put the couple into a considerable amount of debt and also got eviction processes started from their home. Mind you, RaeShanda didn’t even know that bills and rent were going unpaid.
We then learn that after six years of marriage, RaeShanda learned that Lashondra allegedly has a criminal record, was stealing funds from a church, and that she has a ton of aliases. Now as though THAT wasn’t enough, it was revealed that Lashondra wasn’t actually fond of RaeShanda’s daughter from a past relationship, AND there are news that she may have been cheating on her!
RaeShanda has of course filed for divorce, and has since been seen getting her car doors opened by someone who hopefully isn’t a masc-hole while a Jazmine Sullivan song plays in the background, which is another way to say: she is going through it but shall come out on the other side. Their drama is still unfolding but I super wish the best for RaeShanda.
That’s all the Dyke Drama news for now. I mean, I also heard some sporty dykes are getting divorced, so maybe there is more to come!
