BookTok got a Sapphic shock when these masked men revealed their true identities

TikTok going dark in the U.S. for 14 hours revealed secrets about the people behind your fave viral videos, but for some BookTok girlies, the revelations sent them into full-blown bi-panic.

Prior to the TikTok ban taking effect when the app temporarily shut down in America on Saturday night, some of the biggest TikTokers — thinking the app might be gone for good — divulged things they had been keeping from their audiences. From a fitness influencer announcing that she never did the workouts to a fancy ice cube maker saying she didn’t use the ice to a beauty influencer admitting her viral foundation challenge was partially faked, the secrets had viewers shook.

But for BookTok, the biggest reveal led to women questioning their sexuality!

As dark romance fans have taken over the book-loving side of TikTok, men started making thirst traps wearing masks and motorcycle helmets to disguise their faces like the love interests in popular books like Lights Out by Navesssa Allen, Carnival Nightmare by Selena Winters, God of Malice by Rina Kent, and The Ritual by Shantel Tessier.

Or at least everyone thought they were men!

The masked TikToker Commander (@the99commander), who makes thirst traps wearing tactical gear and a helmet, made a “face reveal” video showing the world that she is, in fact, a green-haired, pierced woman, and the commenters went feral for her.

@the99thcommander Face Reveal. @𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖘 #facereveal #tacticalgear #masktok #theviridianpriestess #the99thcommander #booktok #katrinacalandra #maskedman #TheViridianPriestesscosplay #lgbtq #queer #pan #queerjoy #greenhair “And there’s that bi panic,” one person wrote. “I was pleasantly surprised with this face reveal. - Sincerely a bi girlie,” someone else admitted. “Running in circles squealing in panic,” one commenter wrote, while another posted, “Aaaand there’s the bi-panic setting it. In all seriousness, I do love your content. And if anything, now I love it more.” Another commenter pointed out that Commander being a woman actually makes a lot of sense because who would know what would turn women on more than another woman, “Girlies know what the girlies want…and you know what…I’M HERE FOR IT.” And she’s not the only masked “man” to pull their mask off and reveal that the person all of these women were lusting after was a woman the whole time. TikToker Callsign: Mystic (@callsign.mystic), who posts thirst traps wearing a skeleton mask to audio from dark romances, did a version of this video, revealing that she is also a woman in disguise.

@callsign.mystic It started out as just something different from my main co tent, but turns out, I enjoy being Mysic/Ghost! Maybe more in the future ? #ghostcosplay #maskedmen #mw2 #cod #codcosplay #callsign_mystic #maskedwomen #callofdutycosplay #simonghostriley #simonriley #ghost #ghostcallofduty #callofduty #masked “This is why all the content was on point and just what the girls wanted,” someone commented on the video. “So you’re telling me that all my fantasy crushes are female…,” another person wrote. “I’ve been bamboozled for the last 6 years…..and I’m ok with that,” another swooning commenter said. So, while the majority of the masked-man dark romance novels BookTok obsesses over are about straight relationships, it turns out the girlies loving the masked cosplayers on TikTok may not be as straight as they thought! Keep scrolling to see more MaskTok reveals and response videos.

@m_eagan #maskedcosplayer #codcosplay #thirsttrap praise the women on this app for doing the lord’s work 🫶🏻

@_maskedcosplays_ Thank you all so much for watching and liking my content. In just over a year I, somehow, managed to gain over 4 thousand followers...Which is INSANE! I'm going to miss this silly little app and all of you guys 🫶 #callofdutycosplay #maskedmen #masktok #keeganruss #facereveal

TikTok · Gh0ul www.tiktok.com