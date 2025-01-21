Scroll To Top
TikTok

BookTok got a Sapphic shock when these masked men revealed their true identities

BookTok got a Sapphic shock when these masked men revealed their true identities

Two masked TikTok creators
Footage stills via TikTok @the99thcommander; @callsign.mystic

BookTok just got a little more interesting!

TikTok going dark in the U.S. for 14 hours revealed secrets about the people behind your fave viral videos, but for some BookTok girlies, the revelations sent them into full-blown bi-panic.

Prior to the TikTok ban taking effect when the app temporarily shut down in America on Saturday night, some of the biggest TikTokers — thinking the app might be gone for good — divulged things they had been keeping from their audiences. From a fitness influencer announcing that she never did the workouts to a fancy ice cube maker saying she didn’t use the ice to a beauty influencer admitting her viral foundation challenge was partially faked, the secrets had viewers shook.

But for BookTok, the biggest reveal led to women questioning their sexuality!

As dark romance fans have taken over the book-loving side of TikTok, men started making thirst traps wearing masks and motorcycle helmets to disguise their faces like the love interests in popular books like Lights Out by Navesssa Allen, Carnival Nightmare by Selena Winters, God of Malice by Rina Kent, and The Ritual by Shantel Tessier.

Or at least everyone thought they were men!

The masked TikToker Commander (@the99commander), who makes thirst traps wearing tactical gear and a helmet, made a “face reveal” video showing the world that she is, in fact, a green-haired, pierced woman, and the commenters went feral for her.

@the99thcommander

Face Reveal. @𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖘 #facereveal #tacticalgear #masktok #theviridianpriestess   #the99thcommander #booktok #katrinacalandra #maskedman #TheViridianPriestesscosplay #lgbtq #queer #pan #queerjoy #greenhair

“And there’s that bi panic,” one person wrote.

“I was pleasantly surprised with this face reveal. - Sincerely a bi girlie,” someone else admitted.

“Running in circles squealing in panic,” one commenter wrote, while another posted, “Aaaand there’s the bi-panic setting it. In all seriousness, I do love your content. And if anything, now I love it more.”

Another commenter pointed out that Commander being a woman actually makes a lot of sense because who would know what would turn women on more than another woman, “Girlies know what the girlies want…and you know what…I’M HERE FOR IT.”

And she’s not the only masked “man” to pull their mask off and reveal that the person all of these women were lusting after was a woman the whole time.

TikToker Callsign: Mystic (@callsign.mystic), who posts thirst traps wearing a skeleton mask to audio from dark romances, did a version of this video, revealing that she is also a woman in disguise.

@callsign.mystic

It started out as just something different from my main co tent, but turns out, I enjoy being Mysic/Ghost! Maybe more in the future ? #ghostcosplay #maskedmen #mw2 #cod #codcosplay #callsign_mystic #maskedwomen #callofdutycosplay #simonghostriley #simonriley #ghost #ghostcallofduty #callofduty #masked

“This is why all the content was on point and just what the girls wanted,” someone commented on the video.

“So you’re telling me that all my fantasy crushes are female…,” another person wrote.

“I’ve been bamboozled for the last 6 years…..and I’m ok with that,” another swooning commenter said.

So, while the majority of the masked-man dark romance novels BookTok obsesses over are about straight relationships, it turns out the girlies loving the masked cosplayers on TikTok may not be as straight as they thought!

Keep scrolling to see more MaskTok reveals and response videos.

@m_eagan

#maskedcosplayer #codcosplay #thirsttrap praise the women on this app for doing the lord’s work 🫶🏻

@_maskedcosplays_

Thank you all so much for watching and liking my content. In just over a year I, somehow, managed to gain over 4 thousand followers...Which is INSANE! I'm going to miss this silly little app and all of you guys 🫶 #callofdutycosplay #maskedmen #masktok #keeganruss #facereveal

TikTok · Gh0ul

www.tiktok.com

@callsign.koda

Face reveal cause why the fuck not… hi, I’m Koda 👋 #c#codm#maskedm#maskedmenf#fypS#SimonRileyG#Ghostc#codcosplaym#maskedcosplayc#callofdutyK#Kodac#codmaskedg#ghostcosplayb#booktokmasktok

@adultingandreading

#masktok #mastokfacereveals #tiktokisback #tiktokban #booktokgirly

From Your Site Articles
TikTokEntertainmentBooksLesbian
booksbooktokdark romancemasked tiktokmasktoktiktoktiktok bantiktok shutdown
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio