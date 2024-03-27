Meet Steven Kelly, the super sexy gymfluencer going viral on TikTok
Instagram @stevenkelly
Los Angeles-based gymfluencer Steven Kelly has been going viral on TikTok with short videos of him working out at the gym while shirtless, glistening with sweat, and looking into the camera with bedroom eyes.
While women make up a lot of his fan base, gay men are not far behind, calling him Daddy, commenting that his photos are “for the gays,” and sending marriage proposals. But we can see why. The man looks like if Tom Selleck and Henry Cavill had a love child. He also has a penchant for half shirts — which, other than actor Paul Mescal’s short shorts, is the sluttiest thing a man can wear.
The 27-year-old hottie was born and raised in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and fell in love with lifting weights when he got into sports as a freshman in high school. He managed to score a football scholarship but switched gears when he was offered a modeling contract.
Kelly first shot to fame by making short videos on Vine, and now he’s a popular gymfluencer and model who has 1.3 million followers on TikTok and another 1.3 million on Instagram.
PRIDE reached out to Kelly for comment but was unable to reach him.
Keep scrolling to see all of his sexy photos and videos!