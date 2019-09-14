12 Things You Didn't Know About Trans Women's Sexuality

...but very few people really understand trans bodies, the effects of HRT, or how trans people are intimate with one another. We're here to fix that by providing 12 tidbits of information about trans sexuality that aren't that well known.
Sexual health literature has a term for trans women who have penises: our genitalia is called a strapless. It's a nice, polite way to describe our bodies without bringing on the assertion that we're either "pre-op" or "post-op."
Bring on the kink. But it's true. Trans women often experiment with or embrace kink, in part because kink allows for new ways to express and explore sexuality. Of course, tastes largely vary from trans girl to trans girl: no two women think and feel the same way, and every trans woman falls on a different part of the sexuality spectrum.
In fact, we're a high-risk demographic. A CDC report reveals trans people have an HIV prevalence rating of 22%. In one study sourced by the report, 28% of trans women reported infection, and 12% self-reported HIV. That's huge, and safe sex is a top priority in our community for that reason.
But that's where one special toy comes in handy: the Magic Wand. These bad girls are known for stimulating strapless girls properly, allowing them to enjoy private time without running the risk of prolonged sexual frustration.
Really, when it comes to it, trans sex isn't all that different. Estrogen may affect the way partners are intimate with each other, but a lot of the same rules of gay and straight sex apply. There's kissing, there's cuddling, there's some naughty bits, and there's two (or more) people coming together to celebrate their bodies. Nothing better than that.