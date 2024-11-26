Scroll To Top
Trans

What is vocal feminization surgery and does it work?

What is vocal feminization surgery and does it work?

Be Priestley
Footage still via TikTok @belpriestley

Actress Bel Priestley and other TikTokers weigh in!

Trans TikToker-turned actress Bel Priestley, who stars in the queer teen hit Heartstopper, just shared the results of her vocal feminization surgery, and the video is remarkable.

Priestley plays a trans character named Naomi who first appears in the second season of the popular Netflix drama based on Alice Oseman's webcomic.

The 21-year-old social media maven has been open about her gender-affirming journey, sharing with her followers since she was a teen, and earlier this month, she broke the news on TikTok that she got vocal feminization surgery, The Pink News reports.

In a candid video, Priestley recorded herself speaking for the very first time after getting the surgery, and it's a moment of trans joy that everyone should see.

@belpriestley

What do we all think so far! 💞💞 #uk #trans

While gender-affirming voice therapy includes speech therapy aimed at making your voice more feminine, gender-neutral, or masculine, vocal feminization surgery changes the length, tightness, or size of your vocal cords to make the pitch of your voice higher, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"Guys, what the f—k. That was the hardest week of my life," Priestley said in the video. "I haven't been able to sneeze, cough, or speak for seven days.

"I can't speak too much… I'm also quite congested. This is insane, I'm going to go and cry," she concluded. (Us too, Bel. Us, too.)

But what is vocal feminization surgery and does it really work?

What is vocal feminization surgery?

Transgender woman singing with a microphone

MDV Edwards/Shutterstock

Vocal feminization surgery — also called gender-affirming voice surgery — which is used to modify voice pitch. There are two options when thinking about going under the knife to make your voice higher. Anterior glottic web formation is a surgery that creates a band of scar tissue in front of the V of the vocal cords to shorten the vocal cords, which raises the pitch of the patient’s voice. But it doesn’t just raise the pitch of your voice, it also makes it impossible to make lower pitches. The Mayo Clinic says that because the surgery narrows the airway, it may not be a good option for professional singers.

Cricothyroid approximation is another surgical option that raises the vocal cord tension, resulting in a high speaking pitch, but only lessens the ability to lower your pitch instead of eliminating it the way that anterior glottic web formation does.

There is also a masculinization version of this surgery, called thyroplasty type 3, that lowers the frequency of the voice by decreasing the vocal fold tension.

Does vocal feminization surgery work?

Transgender woman hold a trans flag

Mar Fernandez/Shutterstock

According to the Cleveland Clinic, anterior glottic web formation surgery can successfully raise the pitch of your voice, but the results of the surgery are largely dependent on how high or low your voice was before surgery. The downside of cricothyroid approximation, however, is that the results are not long-lasting.

However, the real success or failure of the procedure depends on your treatment goals. Only 40 percent of how we perceive gender is actually based on speech and communication, while 60 percent comes from things like loudness, resonance, pitch variation, and nonverbal cues, which are all things you can learn in speech therapy.

Meeting with a mental health professional and speech therapist is often recommended to help decide whether surgery is the correct option and which one to choose.

What are the downsides to surgery?

Doctor holding a heart shaped trans flag pin

NMK-Studio/Shutterstock

After surgery, you’ll have to rest your voice for five to 14 days, and it may take six months to a year before your vocal cords completely heal.

There are risks involved with the surgery, including a weaker voice, a hoarse or breathy voice, a voice that becomes too high or is changed very little, your voice lowering over time, and potentially needing a second surgery, but these risks will be much lower if you work with a laryngologist who replay performs these surgeries.

Priestley isn't the only celebrity TikToker to get this type of surgery; model Aj Clementine shared the results of her vocal feminization surgery last year in a video where she showed off how dramatically her voice had changed. "This is week 5 post-op, but apparently 6 weeks is where your voice should go back to a more natural tone," she said in the video, E News! reports. "That's why up until this point, my voice was very high. Some people saying that I sound like Elmo, but now it's sounding much more natural and I'm loving it like every single day it gets better."

In fact, TikTok is full of trans people joyfully showing off the results of their surgeries. From Noicola Lawton showing off the changes in her voice over the course of five months to Shaye Scott showing her journey to get surgery in San Francisco to Serena Daniari sharing her personal pros and cons after getting surgery.

@nicolaisnotcool

I cant believe its been 5 months 🥹 what questions do you have for me? #vocalsurgery #vocalfeminization #vocalfeminizationsurgery #vfs #surgerytiktok #transgender #lgbtqia #fyp

@shayescott

My vocal feminization surgery part 1 #trans #lgbt #loveislove #wlw #transjoy @dramandascott

@serenajazmine

Voice feminization surgery update!! #trans #transgender #tgirl #transwoman #transgirl #mtf #lgbt #lgbtq #queer #queertiktok #foryou #fyp #trending #voicefeminizationsurgery #voicefeminization #surgery #plasticsurgery

From Your Site Articles
TransHealthCelebrities
tiktokanterior glottic web formationbel priestleycricothyroid approximationgender affirming vocal surgerygender affirming voice therapytranstrans tiktokertransgendervocal feminizationvocal feminization surgery
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio