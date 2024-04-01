15 trans pioneers who made a difference in their 20s

Trans representation is out there, and it's fierce.
John Lamparski/WireImage; Shutterstock
Trans people are turning the tide on the long-lasting tragic narrative of our fight for equality. We're finding ourselves earlier and using our stories to change the world.
Even if it doesn't feel like it, remember that you're not alone. There's always someone else out there who knows what you're going through, and some of them even have a platform that allows them the ability to spread trans awareness.
It can be hard to find your way, but these 15 trans people defied the odds and made a difference in their 20s.
1. Dylan Mulvaney
When Dylan Mulvaney signed a partnership deal with Bud Light, the world essentially turned upside down. Even though the reactions were totally unjustified, Ms. Mulvaney managed to keep her head up and keep her positive message going. With over 10 million subscribers on TikTok, she's one of the most influential trans activists out there, and her daily videos for "Days of Girlhood" got her plenty of awards and recognition.
2. Hunter Schafer
Euphoria and Hunger Games star Hunter Schafer seems to get more well-deserved attention each time she steps into the spotlight, and we wouldn't have it any other way. This fashion icon knows how to work the runway just as much as the silver screen, and she brings unfathomable trans representation everywhere she goes.
3. Kye Allums
The sports world hasn’t necessarily been known for its acceptance of LGBTQ individuals, but Kye made history when he became the first openly transgender division I NCAA athlete while attending George Washington University. Since then he has been an advocate for LGBTQ issues through public speaking and art.
4. Gottmik
Gottmik gained international attention from her time on Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she came out as a Female-to-Male (FTM) transgender male who does drag. Her iconic looks, makeup skills, and love for the community have continued to gain her popularity amongst fans, and she's used her growing platform to bring awareness to trans individuals.
5. Aydian Dowling
Aydian is most known for his bid to be the first trans man on the cover of Men’s Health after a photo of him went viral earlier this year. But he has actually been a visible trans advocate for years, getting his start as a YouTube vlogger and public speaker. He’s also owns Point 5cc, a clothing company that creates “stealth” clothing for trans men.
6. Bel Priestley
After gaining popularity on TikTok and YouTube, Heartstopper actress Bel Priestley initially gained traction with her documentation of her transition on her platforms. She's covered everything from hormone therapy, hair surgery, and voice training, and her videos act as some impeccable information to those who are interested in the topic of transitioning.
7. Andreja Pejić
Starting her career as an androgynous model, Pejić catapulted to supermodel status almost immediately. In 2014, she came out publicly as transgender and continues to lead a successful career, which includes becoming the first transgender model to be profiled by fashion magazine, Vogue.
8. Cece McDonald
In 2012, Cece rose to prominence after accepting a plea bargain for stabbing her attacker in a transphobic situation. Since her release on January 14 (after serving 19 months), she has been a staunch LGBTQ and prison reform activist. "Free Cece," a documentary on her experience, is currently in production.
9. Jason Robert Ballard
What do you do when you can’t find media representing your identity? You create your own and that’s exactly what Jason did when he founded FTM Magazine, which has been dubbed the “GQ for trans men.” He also founded The Self Made Men, an online resource for trans men.
10. Isis King
As the first transgender contestant on America’s Next Top Model, Isis King made history and brought trans issues to the forefront of reality television. Since her time on ANTM, she has continued to work as a model, trans advocate and fashion designer.
11. Shane Ortega
After serving three combat tours, Army Sgt. Shane Ortega became the first openly trans member of the U.S. military. He is currently using his experience as a means to combat the military’s long-standing ban on active transgender members.
12. Geena Rocero
Geena Rocero has been stealth for much of her modeling career, but in 2014 she came out in a Ted Talk in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility. Since then she has been an advocate through her organization, GenderProud.
13. Harmony Santana
Harmony is an actress, but she is best known for being the first trans actress nominated for a major acting award (Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress) in the United States for her role in "Gun Hill Road."
14. Audrey Mbugua
Audrey is a Kenyan trans activist who rose to prominence after speaking out about her experience of discrimination in trying to gain access to healthcare for her transition.
15. Reina Gossett
Reina is an activist, writer and artist who has left her mark on the trans community through her work as a historian documenting the lives and work of trans leaders like Sylvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson and more.