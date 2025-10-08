Skip to content
RISE Festival is a hidden gem where gays can truly celebrate love

The stunning event invites all queer people to embrace their sexualities.

Ricky Cornish at RISE Festival.

By Ricky CornishOctober 08 2025 / 1:40 PM
It's time to RISE!

The RISE Festival just commemorated its tenth year in the Nevada desert and pulled out all of the stops. Considered the world's largest sky lantern festival, the breathtaking event also serves as a safe space for everyone in the LGBTQ+ community.

Everyone had the opportunity to send gorgeous lanterns into the night sky and manifest positive energy or let go of burdens that are weighing them down in their everyday lives.

As if the beautiful views weren't enough, RISE Festival recruited some of the top talent from around the world to give attendees the opportunity to dance the night away. Headliners that performed all weekend included Calvin Harris, Disclosure, John Mayer, LP Giobbi, Rüfüs Du Sol, and more.

There were only a few dry eyes at the stunning celebration. With anti-LGBTQ+ legislation sweeping the country and so much negativity being spread at a rapid pace, RISE Festival couldn't have come at a better time.

Similar to many other popular music festivals, the LGBTQ+ community was in full force and bringing positive vibes that can only be felt amongst queer peers. In fact, LP Giobbi even spoke with PRIDE about specifically keeping an eye out for her gay fans as she performed at the unifying gathering.

"I am playing for you! I think it's a deeply important and beautiful community. I will do everything in my power to support and uplift. I'm just so grateful to be accepted into that community! I feel like I can be most myself around this community. My favorite version of myself is when I get to be with y'all!," Giobbi tells PRIDE.

It's safe to say RISE Festival wanted to make their tenth anniversary a remarkable occasion, so fans are already speculating as to what could be in store for next year. Let the countdown begin!

The writer was invited to cover this event by RISE Festival. Grab tickets to an upcoming show by visiting the official website here.

