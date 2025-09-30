Meet LP Giobbi — the gorgeous DJ who 'wouldn't exist' without the LGBTQ+ community

Everyone, rise for LP Giobbi!
The popular DJ is having quite the year as she continues to crank out feel-good music at a time it's needed most. Plus, the star is staying booked and busy as she performs at exciting gigs all over the world.
This weekend, Giobbi joins the all-star lineup of headliners at RISE Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. The DJ is in good company as other big names like Calvin Harris, Disclosure, John Mayer, and Rüfüs Du Sol are set to hit the stage.
Although music is clearly her passion, Giobbi has dedicated her life to philanthropy by creating Femme House, a non-profit organization designed to help women and gender-expansive individuals find more professional opportunities in the music industry.
"I wouldn't exist without the LGBTQ+ community! When I get to play in rooms where I know that light is alive, I feel the most alive. I feel so seen and understood. I just want to give back as much as I can! House was started by Black queer people. It's important we don't forget that," Giobbi tells PRIDE.
Giobbi will be just one of the acts to perform at the Compass Stage before attendees get to light their lanterns and send them into the desert sky. By celebrating its 10-year anniversary this weekend, RISE Festival is officially considered the largest sky lantern festival in the world.
It's safe to say that every type of music lover will be in attendance at this year's event, but Giobbi will be keeping an eye out for all of her passionate LGBTQ+ fans in the crowd.
"I am playing for you! I think it's a deeply important and beautiful community. I will do everything in my power to support and uplift. I'm just so grateful to be accepted into that community! I feel like I can be most myself around this community. My favorite version of myself is when I get to be with y'all!"
RISE Festival is taking place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. To see the full interview with LP Giobbi, check out the video at the top of the page.