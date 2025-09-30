Meet LP Giobbi — the gorgeous DJ who 'wouldn't exist' without the LGBTQ+ community

As Bennett's acting career continues to evolve as one of the leading men on Hallmark Channel, Vaughan has proven to be his biggest fan by supporting Bennett in all of his impressive projects.

"I’ve been in a relationship with a person who didn’t support me and who actively rooted against me. I know how important the support of your partner is and how vital it is, so I make sure I always show up 110% for Jonathan any chance I get. That’s my baby! I got his back always," Vaughan tells PRIDE.

The adorable couple is doing much more than enjoying all of the perks of married life. The hubbies have also healed a lot of trauma that haunted their early days of coming out.

"Growing up gay, I was taught to hate myself, so I hid a lot of parts of me away to try to be loved. Having someone who says you don’t have to hide anything and I love all of you... I could have never dreamed of that, and now I have it! It’s the most grounding and peaceful feeling," Vaughan says.

Bennett has certainly come a long way since the early days of his career on notable projects like Mean Girls and All My Children. Now, the star is bringing even more LGBTQ+ representation to Hallmark as the star and executive producer of the cute film The Groomsmen: Second Chances.

"It’s been 5 years of telling LGBTQ+ focused love stories at Hallmark Channel now. I started playing gay roles at Hallmark because I thought it was important to make sure that our community was represented and our love was represented on the network that people go to specifically for love stories. Love is universal! It just sometimes takes that one story for that to click for those who need it," Bennett tells PRIDE.

The Groomsmen: Second Chances has already won over audiences around the world as the film secured the GLAAD Award for Best TV Movie earlier this year. The movie's central storyline follows Bennett's character fall in love with his best friend, played by the handsome Andrew Lincoln.

"This is honest, Alexander Lincoln is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with for so many reasons. Not only is he incredibly charming both on and off camera, but he made me laugh every single day we were together. It grounds our love story in something that’s real and tangible. It’s funny, my husband actually really pushed for Alexander to be my love interest in this," Bennett says.

Although Bennett and Lincoln's chemistry is palpable in the charming film, there's nothing that's getting in the way of Bennett and Vaughan's incredibly tight bond.

"The thing about marriage is that it reveals who a person is and having my husband, Jaymes, be the most amazing supportive and loving person I could ever imagine has truly been the biggest blessing of my life. Jaymes is not only the best of me. He’s the best of all of us. I’m so proud to be in a room with him because everyone’s just drawn to him and they just become giddy over him. He’s just the best part of me," Bennett concludes.

The Groomsmen: Second Chances airs Saturday, September 13th at 8pm on Hallmark Channel.