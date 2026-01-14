Skip to content
Meet Aluna — the gorgeous DJ who wants fans to misbehave

The rising star is releasing new music that's all about loving the skin you're in.

Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishJanuary 14 2026 / 9:00 AM
2026 is bound to be a wild year!

Since her debut album dropped in 2020, Aluna has released songs that've unified all types of music fans around the world.

The DJ is committed to creating a safe space for people to embrace who they are and dance away all of their insecurities or fears.

Now, the star is joining the epic lineup for Igloofest Montréal this weekend and she says her uplifting set will keep everyone warm despite the freezing temperatures.

"Your ass will be doing things you didn't know it could do! Your hips will be doing things you didn't know it could do. Total body transformation is what we're looking for. You are the goddess! You are the queen! Heal me with your moves," Aluna tells PRIDE.

Aluna is well aware that her diverse fanbase is made up of every color of the rainbow in the LGBTQ+ community and it's a responsibility she doesn't take lightly.

"There's something really important about holding the torch for freedom, gender fluidity, and sexual revolution. Who wouldn't be championing change and expression and freedom to be your individual self? Unity happens by really celebrating how different we all are."

Igloofest Montréal will also serve as one of the first opportunities for fans to hear a sneak peek of her upcoming single titled "Misbehave," which will have fans dancing under the snow.

"You are discovering that you're actually way more amazing than you even realize. Why would you want to escape yourself and your life? There's nothing like coming to a show or a party and being transformed."

Igloofest kicks off this weekend in Montréal! To learn more, buy tickets, or explore other cities, visit the official website here.

