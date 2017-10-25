Bi Actress Sara Ramirez Is Returning to TV

That’s right—Sara Ramirez is back! She'll be appearing in Madam Secretary, starting on Sunday, Nov. 19. She’ll be playing the role of Kat Sandoval, who, according to the The Hollywood Reporter, is a "brilliant political strategist."

Sara grew to fame for playing the bisexual doctor Callie in Grey’s Anatomy. Then, last year, the Latinx actress came out as bisexual at the True Colors: 40 to None Summit is Los Angeles.

There, she said:

"So many of our youth experiencing homelessness are youth whose lives touch on many intersections—whether they be gender identity, gender expression, race, class, sexual orientation, religion, citizenship status. And, because of the intersections that exist in my own life: Woman, multi-racial woman, woman of color, queer, bisexual, Mexican-Irish American, immigrant, and raised by families heavily rooted in Catholicism on both my Mexican and Irish sides, I am deeply invested in projects that allow our youth's voices to be heard, and that support our youth in owning their own complex narratives so that we can show up for them in the ways they need us to."

Since then she has been a vocal advocate for all POC and LGBTQ people. We can’t tell you how excited we are to hear that Sara is returning to TV!