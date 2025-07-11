When rookie Saniya Rivers joined the Connecticut Sun, she became instant besties with WNBA veteran Marina Mabrey, and their friendship quickly sparked dating rumors because of their cute — and sometimes suggestive — interactions.
The pair has become well known for Rivers attempting to teach a rhythm-deficient Mabrey how to dance and their hilarious and often flirtatious TikTok live streams.
Their antics on social media, clear chemistry (whether that’s friendship or something more, you decide), and the way Rivers has supported — ahem — Mabrey through her knee injury, have fans melting down over the possibility that there could be another WNBA couple to swoon over.
So far, neither Rivers nor Mabrey has confirmed the relationship speculation, and while Rivers is LGBTQ+, Mabrey has never indicated that she’s fam.
But between Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers hard launching their relationship, NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carringinton being lovers on rival teams, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas finally getting to be teammates again, Allie Quigley and wife Courtney Vandersloot having their first baby back in April, and now Mabrey and Rivers sparking dating rumors, even if you’ve never been into sports before, there are plenty of reason to start tuning into the WNBA.
Dance lessons
From taking a hip-hop dance class together to Rivers spending her TikTok lives trying to improve Mabrey’s dance moves in the middle of the night, fans are convinced this is one of those “historians said they were just good friends” situations.
That was just a celebratory hug...right?
When Rivers picked Mabrey up while hugging her during a WNBA game that Mabrey had to sit out due to a knee injury, it was seen as just further proof to fans that they might be right about their speculation.
Matching Red Sox jerseys
Rivers and Mabrey, alongside teammate Tina Charles, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Red Sox game on July 7. But when they posted a pic of them embracing while wearing matching jerseys, fans were convinced that they weren’t just trolling for social media engagement but had actually fallen for each other.
Keeping each other warm
@steffloveswbb
“you gonna keep me warm” 😭😭 @✨Niya✨ @Marina Mabrey #wnba #ct #funny #live #recent #updates #saniyarivers #blowthisup #fyp #marinamabrey #update
During one of their signature wild TikTok lives, the pair were role-playing when Mabrey took Rivers’ jacket, and Rivers responded by saying, “It’s a little chilly in here, you going to warm me up?” Excuse me?!
Did they swap outfits while on live?
Yes. Yes, they did.
Marina telling Saniya about her flirting style
@wbbhypehoops
“imma come corrected💅” #wnba #wbb #basketball #marinamabrey #saniyarivers #sports #connecticutsun
While on TikTok live, Marina explained that when she flirts, “I just feel like if I like you, I want you, I’m going to come correct. I’m going to make sure I look absolutely fire and I’m going to have a mouthpiece.” Rivers responded, “I gotta see this in action.”
Predictably, fans on TikTok went wild for this interaction and the pair’s obvious chemistry.
Is that a vibrator?
@pazziupdaterr
#funny #live #saniyarivers #marinamabrey #WNBA #fyp @✨Niya✨ @Marina Mabrey
On another wild TikTok live, the BFFs were in Mabrey’s hotel room when a suspicious vibrating sound started coming from the bed behind them. Mabrey gets up to turn something off when Rivers responds to a comment from the audience by saying, “No, somebody did not say that was her toy” before the two teammates start cracking up. Fans will likely label this interaction "Exhibit B" when trying to prove that they are dating.
What's going on under that water?
This would be Exhibit A. On July 10, a clip of Rivers and Mabrey in the water went viral, sparking even more rumors that the two are much more than besties. In the video, Mabrey can only be seen from the neck up while Rivers is behind her holding onto Mabrey and putting her weight on her injured teammate to workout her knee. But the situation is…intimate and had fans going feral in the comments.
So are they dating or besties? Only time will tell!