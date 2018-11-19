'Cheryl Blossom Is a Lesbian,' Says Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch

When she began dating her fellow bisexual classmate, Toni Topaz, Riverdale character Cheryl Blossom was celebrated for exploring her sexuality so openly.

"Cheryl is definitely interested in both women and men," said actress Madelaine Petsch last March. "So, I would say she's bisexual. I think you're gonna see a lot more of her figuring out who she is."

It looks like the summer break has been one of self-discovery for Cheryl. During a YouTube Q&A, Petsch gave an update on Chery's sexuality.

"I do think Cheryl is a lesbian. I've actually been talking to [Showrunner] Roberto about it a lot and I think we've kind of figured out that Cheryl is a lesbian. Like, this is definitely who she is as a person. In the first two seasons, she was just figuring herself out and exploring her sexuality as we do as humans. And I think she's figured it out."

We love a journey of self-discovery!