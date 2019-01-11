Sabrina Who? A New Witch Is in Town in Netflix's Siempre Bruja

Okay, we 100% know Sabrina. No need to pit these witches against each other! There's space for both of these superhuman women to succeed! We're just excited okay!

A new witch is in town in Netflix's newest supernatural series Siempre Bruja. "They say one's essence doesn't change," reads the Netflix summary. "Carmen, a young witch from the past, travels in time to escape burning at the stake. But can she learn how to navigate the new world? University life, dating apps, indoor plumbing...Welcome to 2019, witch."

Watch the trailer below!