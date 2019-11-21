Lesbian Proposal on Ellen After Family's Rejection Is Too Pure

Planning a wedding with the knowledge that certain family members won’t show up because they don’t accept you for who you are and who you love is a stressful situation that a number of queer people still find themselves in even today.

One recently engaged couple tried to alleviate some of that stress by being open about how one of the brides’ mothers would not be attending, and taking to Twitter to see if they could convince Ellen DeGeneres or Chrissy Teigen to come in her place. And while they didn’t get their exact wish, Ellen did help prepare the two for their big day in a very special way.

hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!! my parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that i’m gay! i need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a “father/daughter” dance. plz come, my fiancée and i would cry #shootingmyshot pic.twitter.com/DGcH2KQq5f — kate austin (@KateAustin_) November 5, 2019

Kate Austin didn’t know Ellen was going to pull her and fiancée Sarah Sulsenti onto the stage after reading her viral tweet out loud, and the shock showed as they took their seats.

“If it wasn’t for someone like you, I would have never had the courage to go out there in the public and be able to propose to my fiancée. So many people don’t accept that and you’ve paved the way for queer women everywhere,” she said, stumbling over her words with nervousness.

“Everybody deserves love. That’s the most important thing, that’s all that matters in this life is love, and the fact that some people don’t understand that…it’s just love,” Ellen said. “There’s nothing wrong with it. And the fact that your family doesn’t accept it, I’m so sorry.”

But Kate’s five siblings are accepting and “are absolutely phenomenal.” Which is fortunate, because Ellen later revealed she had brought Kate and Sarah’s family and friends onto the show so that Sarah could return the proposal surprise.

“The way that you feel today is the way you make me feel every day, and I can’t wait to spend my life feeling that way,” Sarah said, dropping down to one knee.

It’s an adorable moment framed by a bittersweet reminder of the rejection LGBTQ people are still so liable to face from even those closest to them.

“So for Kate and for all the people out there that are not accepted by their family, you are loved by so many people, and we love you for who you are exactly. So know that,” said Ellen. “And anybody struggling out there, just be proud of who you are, and know that you’re going to find a different family.”

You can watch the full video below. Get your tissues handy.