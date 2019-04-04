After Coming Out, Tess Searches for Her Authentic Self on This Is Us

"I don't think we figure out exactly who we are all at once. I think it happens over a long period of time, just like piece by piece."

On last night's season finale of NBC's Emmy-Award winning family drama This Is Us, Tess (Eris Baker) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) share a touching moment about identity and sexuality.

Earlier this season, Tess tearfully came out to her parents as a lesbian. Since then, Tess shares with Kevin that she "has a million more questions" about herself.

"What clothes make me feel like the real me? What books should I be reading? What movies should I be seeing? When will I finally decide to tell my friends?" she asks.

With so little LGBTQ representation, queer kids and teens don't have a blueprint for how to walk through life and oftentimes have to figure everything out on their own. When you don't have anyone to look up to, trying to understand who you are supposed to be can be a mind maze.

After reminding Tess that he can't ever really understand her experiences, Kevin tries his best to ease her mind and shares some powerful words of wisdom.

"I don't think we figure out exactly who we are all at once. I think it happens over a long period of time, just like piece by piece," he explains. "We go through this life slowly but surely collecting these little pieces of ourselves that we can't really live without until eventually, we have enough of them where we feel whole."

It takes time for all of us to begin to understand who we are, and Kevin reminds Tess not to rush it, that she can figure out this thing called life as she goes.

"You have so many years ahead of you to find all of your pieces."

Watch the emotional clip from This Is Us below.