Some Game of Thrones Fans Are Calling Arya Stark a Mary Sue

Really?? Of all the characters to pick from, Arya is accused of being a Mary Sue???

Warning! Major Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 3 spoilers ahead!

So on last night's episode of HBO's wildly popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, fan-favorite Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) got the long-awaited, epic, heroic moment she deserved after she delivered a fatal blow to the infamous Night King.

Despite how badass all of it was, after the Night King's death, people still took it upon themselves to go on the internet and call Arya a "Mary Sue." *sigh* I guess this is why we can't have nice things...

For those of you who don't know, Mary Sue is a term used to describe a fictional female character who is unrealistically perfect, powerful, and without flaws/weaknesses. It's generally considered bad writing to have a Mary Sue in a TV show, movie, or book, and while male Mary Sues do exist in lots of different media (the terms for them is Gary Stu/Marty Stu), because of sexism and misogyny in fandom spaces, women characters get accused of being Mary Sues at far greater rates than male characters do. (Captain Marvel and Star Wars' Rey are two of the more well-known examples of the Mary Sue accusation.)

Luckily, there were a lot more people cheering for Arya, and pointing out that she actually did deserve her big moment, making her the complete opposite of a Mary Sue.

