On the latest Nerd Out, Jessie Gender breaks down the sexism behind calling the newest Avenger a "Mary Sue."

Even before the popular, record-breaking Marvel Studios film Captain Marvel was even released, toxic fanboys started calling Brie Larson's superheroic character a "Mary Sue."

But what exactly is a Mary Sue? And why are people calling Captain Marvel one? (Hint: it has a lot to do with sexism!)

Watch PRIDE's Jessie Gender break it all down in the video above! And for more nerdy goodness, check out more episodes of Nerd Out here!