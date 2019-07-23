Orange Is the New Black Cast Reflects on the Show's Iconic LGBTQ Characters

The final season of iconic Netflix series Orange Is the New Black premieres this Friday and in a new featurette, the cast and crew say goodbye to the show and chat briefly about the importance of representation.

Taylor Schilling, who plays Piper, notes the gravity of OITNB's queer romances. "The LGBTQ relationships in this show, they were treated as love stories, like any other love story."

Laverne Cox also reflects on her iconic character who changed the face of transgender representation on television. "In 2013, there was something really groundbreaking about Sophia," Cox explained. "A trans person to play a trans character is a really big deal."

Jenji Kohan, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba and more reflect on the significance of the series in the featurette. "In its final season, the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever," the official description reads. "Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee’s friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the hard truth of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world."

Watch "The Final Bow" featurette in the video below!