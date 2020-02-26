New Skateboarding HBO Comedy Betty Has Some Major Gay Energy

HBO just released the trailer for their brand new skateboarding comedy series Betty and we're already obsessed with the abundance of gay energy seeping off the characters.

According to Indiewire, the series is a spinoff of the beloved film Skate Kitchen and "will focus on the group’s efforts to stand out in New York City’s male-dominated world of skateboarding." Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg all starred in Skate Kitchen and return to star in the series.

HBO's official character description:

“Opinionated and loyal, Janay (Lovelace) is strong willed and stubborn in ways that both help and hurt her. Honeybear (Moonbear) is a quiet storm. Her flagrant style is a ruse; an armor she wears to hide her emotional struggles. Kirt (Moran) is a lover (to the ladies), a fighter (to the rest of the world), and a little kid in the body of a woman. She’s the funniest person alive, but even if she knew it, she wouldn’t care. Meanwhile, Indigo (Russell) is a street-savvy hustler trapped in the body of a well-to-do art school drop-out. On the edge of the group is Camille (Vinberg), guarded, perceptive, intelligent and awkward. She wants to be down with the dudes in the skate park and has fought hard for the small space she’s carved out with them, but she needs to realize that cool points don’t actually add up to the sum of anything, especially in the eyes of the other girls.”

Betty premieres May 1st on HBO. Watch the trailer below: