Disappointed by the Killing Eve Finale? Here’s How the Book Ends

Fans of the murderously sapphic hit show Killing Eve are not happy following the conclusion of the explosive season four finale.

Spoilers ahead...

Titled "Hello, Losers", viewers of Sunday's episode experienced a rollercoaster of emotions as Eve and Villanelle finally and beautifully express their feelings for each other.

That joy was short-lived, as Villanelle is given an abrupt death that immediately pissed off fans of the show with another tick in the history of TV's "bury your gays" trope.

"Villanelle’s death was specifically anger-inducing for longtime viewers of Killing Eve, but one would be remiss not to point out that killing LGBTQ+ characters for little to no reason – specifically female characters – has been a long-standing trope in film and television," Out writes. "To make matters even worse, the character of Villanelle does not die in the novel that Killing Eve is based on, Codename Villanelle."

The ending of Codename Villanelle, written by British author Luke Jennings, is quite different and fans were quick to point out how on Twitter.

In the book, our two heroines change their identities to live quietly in the countryside of St. Petersburg, Russia. Villanelle is studying for her Linguistics degree. Eve reads while she studies. The two enjoy a vacation to Paris together. When Eve has a nightmare about Villanelle's death, she awakens to her lover holding her. They walk arm and arm around their town. "We were just two women gazing out over the frozen Neva river, in the fading light of a Russian winter afternoon."

Does that make Killing Eve's finale more or less heartbreaking? Hard to say, but it's certainly disappointed both fans and critics. The finale episode currently sits at a 2.7/10 rating on IMDB.