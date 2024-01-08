Scroll To Top
Watch the adorable moment this mom explains what gay is to her curious 4-year-old — we're SOBBING

Watch the adorable moment this mom explains what gay is to her curious 4-year-old
“It’s kind of like the color of your eyes or the color of your skin,” she said. “It’s just how you were born.”

Who says parents can’t find a perfectly good way to explain what being gay is to their children?

Well, TikToker Meredith York Carter (@m.carter15) is showing parents how it’s done in a now-viral video where she explains what it means to be gay to her four-year-old daughter, Ellie.

The video, which has over 9 million views as of this writing and is captioned, “The mind of a 4-year-old is a beautiful thing,” starts with Ellie telling her mom, “I said you’re gay.”

The mind of a four year old is a beautiful thing❤️

Carter then explains that “gay” is when a boy loves another boy, and a girl loves another girl, and “they get married.” She then bursts little Ellie’s bubble by informing her she is not, in fact, gay, because she’s married to Ellie’s father.

When she asks if Ellie understands, her disappointed daughter mutters, “I guess I’m not gay.”

“Well, we don’t know yet, because you’re too little,” answers Mom. “You might be, or you might not be, and no matter what that’s okay.”

Ellie, still sad, said she might be gay because “she loves them.”

Mom agrees that they love both gay and straight people. Ellie walks away from the conversation with her head hung low, and Carter tries to console her by asking if she wants to talk about it and letting her know she could still be gay.

“It’s kind of like the color of your eyes or the color of your skin,” she said. “It’s just how you were born.”

Ellie rejoins the conversation and agrees that “love is love,” to which Carter says, “All Mommy and Daddy care about is that you’re happy and safe.”

The two then end this adorable video with a high-five.

We can’t get enough of how cute the entire interaction is, but we also have to commend Mrs. Carter for the way she handled the situation. Considering how viral it’s already become, it’s only a matter of time before this becomes the go-to video reference for any parent trying to explain homosexuality to their children.

Here’s to hoping Ellie is truly happy when she grows up, whether she winds up gay or straight.

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

