Watch the adorable moment this mom explains what gay is to her curious 4-year-old — we're SOBBING

Who says parents can’t find a perfectly good way to explain what being gay is to their children?

Well, TikToker Meredith York Carter (@m.carter15) is showing parents how it’s done in a now-viral video where she explains what it means to be gay to her four-year-old daughter, Ellie.

The video, which has over 9 million views as of this writing and is captioned, “The mind of a 4-year-old is a beautiful thing,” starts with Ellie telling her mom, “I said you’re gay.”