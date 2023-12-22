Scroll To Top
Hypocrite Alert! Homophobic Moms For Liberty Co-Founder Caught On Tape With Another Woman

Bridget Ziegler
Sarasota School/YouTube

Bridget Ziegler loved supporting the "Don't Say Gay" bill, but apparently loves sex with women even more.

If there is one thing you can count on in life, it’s conservative Christians being hypocrites.

Bridget Ziegler, Sarasota, Florida school board member and co-founder of Moms for Liberty — a far-right “parental rights” group — who has been spewing hate about the LGBTQ+ community for years, has herself been caught on tape with another woman. Gasp!

While Ziegler has made it her mission to try and keep books with same-sex parents out of the hands of children lest they be corrupted, she was also videotaping herself getting down and dirty in a same-sex relationship of her own, Queerty reported.

It’s the hypocrisy for us.

Florida police have uncovered video footage featuring Ziegler and an unidentified woman engaged in sexual activity—because according to Ziegler’s warped moral code, homosexuality will taint children, but two women having sex on camera is A-OK as long as she’s involved!

The sex tape was recovered in conjunction with an investigation into Ziegler’s husband Christian, who is chair of the state Republican Party after he was accused of rape by a woman back in October. This was the second tape that came to light during the investigation.

The far-right couple admitted to having a threesome with the woman more than a year ago. The rape allegation stems from a planned encounter that the woman canceled when she found out Bridget Ziegler was no longer available. “Sorry I was mostly in for her,” the woman wrote in a message, according to the Florida Center for Government Accountability. The woman alleges that Christian Ziegler then went to her apartment and raped her.

It is unknown whether the woman who appears in Bridget Ziegler’s sex tape is the same one who made the rape allegations.

So far, Bridget Ziegler has held on to her seat on the school board despite public outcry and her fellow board members voting in favor of her resignation. While her husband has been stripped of his authority and $120,000 salary, he has yet to lose his position within the state’s Republican Party.

The level of hypocrisy Bridget Ziegler is displaying is appalling and yet totally predictable. How many so-called “family values” Republicans have been caught in cheating scandals or having gay affairs over the years? Too many to count. Hopefully, this time, justice will prevail.

NewsPolitics
bridget zieglerchristian zieglermoms for libertyright-wing christianityrepublicansrepublican partysarasota school boardsarasota floridasex tape
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

