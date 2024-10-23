I informed all my GRINDR matches that early voting has started—here's how they reacted

Grindr? I barely know her!
Digital Collage by Nikki Aye for Pride.com
We all know it’s where we go to find that special someone…or maybe just a little company for the night. But what if I told you that your next best match is not Mr. Right (Now) but your right to vote early?
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
I decided to do my civic duty and inform a few folks in my area on early voting. Here's how they responded.
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
DTF? No, luv. But I'm DTV: Down to Vote!
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
My midday kink is heading to my nearest polling station!
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
You know what's not sexy? Someone who doesn't vote.
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
We love a registered zaddy.
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
I love compliments, but democracy is at stake!
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
Yessssssss
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
I said what I said and MEANT it!
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
We love a hookup who is informed.
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
He made my heart flutter, y'all!
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
I wish he was more into being informed than looking at me. (Though I high-key don't mind it...)
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
Do you know what's hotter than a random nude pic? Informing folks they can go to the polls early.
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
He's really a cute pup!
Screenshot Courtesy Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière
And did I lie?!?
I'm informing folks to get out and vote early on GRINDR—here are some reactions!Digital Collage by Nikki Aye for Pride.com
With all seriousness, there's a lot at stake in this election. We're here to inform (and, on occasion, entertain) you. Head on over to our sibling site at Advocate.com to read the latest stories surrounding this year's U.S. election, along with our special LGBTQ+ Voter Guide.
Tap that button for democracy, darlings! It’s the connection you don’t want to miss.