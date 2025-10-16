Lesbians are sharing the adorable ways they met their girlfriends

Girls walking hand in hand, in the park ShutterDivision/Shutterstock Love can strike when we least expect it — which can admittedly be frustrating for anyone actively seeking it. But for those lucky enough to find that special someone in an unexpected moment or place, the story behind such a chance meeting becomes a key part of their shared history. To that end, people over at r/actuallesbians are sharing their own precious memories as to how they met their girlfriends. Whether they've been together for weeks, months, or even years, the stories are all pretty cute — and might offer some good insight for anyone hoping to have a memorable meet cute of their own with the girl of their dreams.

At a Sushi Restaurant from actuallesbians "She worked as a bartender at my favorite sushi restaurant and started flirting with me when I was waiting for my to-go order. When my order was done, she held it out to me but then pulled it away when I went to grab it. She said I could have it in exchange for my number. She texted me almost as soon as I left and kept texting me all night, and we had agreed on a date by the time I went to bed. Here we are over 4 years later and about to get married." — u/flacaGT3

Defending Trans Rights from actuallesbians "On our country's subreddit lol, she was defending trans rights which is quite bold in a country like ours so I just had to shoot her a dm to become friends, we played rocket league, and after two months or so we started catching feelings. It's been two and a half years now :3" — u/FumetsuKuroi

Culinary School (and a Sword) from actuallesbians "Wife now but we met in culinary school. We ended up working together during an event. She told me she had a sword and would send me a picture if I gave her my number. Married six years and the sword is in the bedroom to this day." — u/Ashe2Ashes6

Sex Toy Chat from actuallesbians "Online in reddit lol. Interesting part is she was looking for a sex toy and I was asking some queries related to that. Then after sometime we went it to the dms and chatted daily about our struggles and environment. She said she liked me and I said the same. She is always supportive of me and very kind" — u/wonder_woman2506

At a Company Event from actuallesbians "My girlfriend joined the company post covid so I'm 99% working from home. Shes from marketing and I'm on design so we work closely together but we've never met. I'm a very curious person so I tapped onto her Whatsapp photo and thought... oh okay, not my cup of tea. "On a very rare occasion, we both needed to attend an company event. She does, I was there for a shoot. When I went to meet my editor and her by the lift, she turned around and I thought she was really beautiful. It was a black tie event so she was in a dress and heels. "I couldn't stop thinking about her after that day. I find myself making excuses to go to the office just so I could meet her. I bet my boss thought it was odd that I'm suddenly so involved." — u/penncakes

Looking for Love (on TikTok) from actuallesbians "I met my girlfriend on a tiktok comment, she was looking for a girlfriend and I just saw her photo there and we started texting because she told me to text her if I was interested. Since then we are inseparable and we are both in Europe, we are planning to spend time together in Germany where she's from I'm from Portugal. – I'm pretty sure she's my soulmate, I love her so much and I'm so happy we both are thinking about our future together...I found love true love that I thought it didn't exist anymore in this world!" — u/juuhisabell

Comics, Obviously from actuallesbians "I literally sent her a comic page about how lesbians will say they want a girlfriend to other lesbians and then both proceed to do nothing and she replied “well that’s up to you” and when I ask what she meant she asked me out :3" — u/PurpleGemsc

Through a Lesbian Social Group from actuallesbians "Moved city for work and joined a lesbian social group. Pretty much immediately ended up in what was a messy situationship but I got to know my partner there. She says she remembers when she had her first sting of jealousy at my not being her partner instead. Super cute "Anyway, when things inevitably ended badly with my ex-situationship she waited a polite while and then showed up one day with roses while I was meeting a friend. I said yes, I would like to date but I need some time to ensure I was healed enough for that. It took me maybe three days to go “yeah, no, I can’t let this woman slip through my fingers” and we went out. "Since then I’ve been smitten. It’s been a slow-growth relationship, we’ve both been burned badly before, but it’s allowed us the breathing room to find ourself together and know our future is shared." — u/SamanthaJaneyCake