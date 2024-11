Transgender Awareness Week is a moment to celebrate the progress, reflect on the regression, and prepare to fight for trans liberation. When I logged on to chat with Merrique Jenson , a powerhouse in trans advocacy and community support in the Midwest, I was greeted by a woman ready to talk about change.

And not just any change—bold, unapologetic change for those who need it most.

As a second-generation trans Latina, Merrique’s work has spanned from Kansas City to Seattle , transforming lives and the conversation around what it means to protect, uplift, and empower trans women of color. In a world that often leaves trans women on the fringes, Merrique has spent over a decade bringing them into the heart of her work.

She’s not just fighting against a system that hasn’t worked; she’s designing one that does.

Transgender in the Midwest Sean Black for Merrique Jenson Merrique’s journey into advocacy is as personal as it is inspiring. She grew up in the Midwest, a region that, as she puts it, “isn’t always the most welcoming to folks like us.” But rather than distance herself, Merrique leaned into the work with an intention few can rival. After starting in youth services, she was soon embedded in an unrelenting cycle of violence against trans women of color. In 2016, after the devastating murders of Black and Latina trans women, she decided enough was enough. And with that, her organization, Transformations , was born. “These are my people, and I know how it feels to have nowhere to go,” Merrique says. “I wanted to create spaces for young trans folks of color to come together, learn, and thrive.” Merrique also describes herself as a “mama bear” to the young people in her care, fighting for their right to exist safely in a world that often overlooks their struggles. Her clients have been everything from high school students facing violence in their communities to young trans women of color forced to confront unimaginable hardships. The realities she describes are not easy to digest, but her grit and commitment have proven stronger. Transformations is much more than a support group or advocacy program. It’s a lifeline for countless young trans women of color, many of whom have faced system exclusion and violence simply for existing. What started as an organization operating on a shoestring budget has grown into a multi-state initiative that organizes national summits, creates support networks, and even boasts a “Path of Roses” toolkit for those engaged in survival work.

But Merrique doesn't romanticize the work. She's candid about the challenges that come with running the only trans nonprofit in Kansas City, especially when it comes to funding and city support. "It's exhausting," she admits, "but it's also necessary. There are lives at stake." Transformations has been pivotal in amplifying the voices of trans women of color, not just locally but on a national stage. Whether through initiatives like their annual summit, The Dolls Are Thriving , or their groundbreaking support camps in the Ozarks, Merrique has proven time and time again that community and resilience go hand in hand. Last year, Kansas City declared itself a sanctuary for the trans community —a milestone bringing much-needed light to an often dark landscape. But Merrique is realistic about the work still left to do. "Having a sanctuary city is symbolic," she explains, "but it doesn't mean much without funding and resources." For Merrique, a real sanctuary means hiring trans people for city roles, funding grassroots organizations, and ensuring that the voices at the table reflect the community's diversity. Merrique's frustration with the lack of financial support is palpable. She's been consulting with city leaders and organizations—for free, no less—simply because she's driven to ensure trans folks have a real voice in decisions that affect their lives. "I'm doing this because if I don't, who will?" she says with conviction. For many trans people, the pandemic brought an unexpected silver lining. In a way, the isolation provided a kind of safety where young trans women could connect, learn, and grow without the fear of street harassment or violence. Through virtual programming, Merrique reached more young trans women of color than ever. "So many of our girls are learning about themselves online—through TikTok, Instagram articles," she reflects. "They're finding each other and learning how to survive in a world that tells them they don't belong." Merrique's team created a space where they could be themselves, share their stories, and, in many cases, find the courage to take their first steps toward authenticity. The virtual world offered a unique sanctuary for those who couldn't attend in-person events. Merrique's excitement for what lies ahead was infectious. She recently onboarded a new staff member, Amariah Hardwick, a young Black trans woman who is set to lead communications and creative projects at the organization. "She's brilliant," Merrique gushes. "I'm so thrilled to see her bring fresh energy to our team."