7 Absurd Things Every Femme Has Been Asked

Femme identity is a manicured finger to society that challenges what queer people are "supposed to" look like.

Once upon a time (and for many shitty people of the world today), it was assumed that queer women were trying to be men, so a femme aesthetic confused the hell out of homophobic armchair psychologists. While in some situations being femme comes with privilege, there’s usually also an annoying flip side to the coin. Yes, a bouncer may let you into a club quicker, but that’s not always the case if it’s a gay bar. And once inside said club, good luck dealing with the mosquito swarm of straight men who not only harass you, but who dismiss your orientation when you reject them and give them the undeserved information of where you fall on the sexuality spectrum.

Here are seven absurd questions every femme has been asked.