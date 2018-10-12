#Women

Kehlani Announces She's Pregnant

The singer-songwriter made the announcement on Twitter and clapped back at people questioning her sexuality.

By Raffy Ermac
October 12 2018 5:52 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter Kehlani took to Twitter earlier today to announce that she's expecting a child!

Unfortuntely, because we can't have nice things, trolls came out of the woodwork to question the openly queer 23-year-old's sexuality.

Kehlani, however, was having none of it, and quickly took the trolls to task, reminding people that queerness exists on a spectrum and that being queer doesn't mean you can't have babies.

Luckily, her supporters outnumbered the critics.

Congrats, Kehlani! 

