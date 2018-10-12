Kehlani Announces She's Pregnant

The singer-songwriter made the announcement on Twitter and clapped back at people questioning her sexuality.

Singer-songwriter Kehlani took to Twitter earlier today to announce that she's expecting a child!

i have a daughter. me. i. me! kehlani! i have a mini on the way. my partner is my best friend and quite frankly the only man on earth i trust. we are SO READY FOR U MIJA!!!!!!!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 12, 2018

the decision to share this with the world was a tough one, but i really want to experience the freedom and joy any normal pregnant person feels. i don’t want to hide. i want to walk around belly out everywhere. ME AND MY SHORTY OUT HERE! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 12, 2018

SHE DONT WANNA HIDE NO MO! this was so hard to contain. i’m so so so happy. the highest blessing one could receive. i love you already, mama. 4 months & so grateful pic.twitter.com/yf6lwh2O50 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 12, 2018

Unfortuntely, because we can't have nice things, trolls came out of the woodwork to question the openly queer 23-year-old's sexuality.

Kehlani, however, was having none of it, and quickly took the trolls to task, reminding people that queerness exists on a spectrum and that being queer doesn't mean you can't have babies.

imagine thinking queer means lesbian and either means unable to have babies https://t.co/TfvkaQUisB — Kehlani (@Kehlani) October 12, 2018

Luckily, her supporters outnumbered the critics.

Some of these reaction to news that @Kehlani is pregnant reveals how far we have to go in explaining the difference between being queer and sexually fluid to being straight up lesbian/gay.



Educate yourselves before you question someone's sexuality. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) October 12, 2018

I am so happy for you sis ! You will slay mamahood . Just gorgeous . Congrats to you both ! @Kehlani https://t.co/reYYObPVH9 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) October 12, 2018

Congratulations!!!! May God Blessings pour upon your child in great health mind body & soul — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 12, 2018

Congrats, Kehlani!