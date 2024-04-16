Scroll To Top
DRAFT FITS: 10 rookie looks that SLAYED at the 2024 WNBA Draft

DRAFT FITS: 10 rookie looks that SLAYED at the 2024 WNBA Draft
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

(Left to right) Dyaisha Fair, Cameron Brink, and Alissa Pili at the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City.

Long gone are the business casual style of the WNBA draft as this rookie class steps out out the hottest trends of today

dariccott

Women's Basketball, from NCAA to WNBA, has been having a renaissance on and off the court, garnering a diverse new batch of fans keeping up with the stars and teams leading the sport today. But outside of the fandom boom, record-breaking handles on the court, and viewership spike, the 2024 WNBA draft showcased a new avenue in style and fashion for the latest class of rookies. Thanks to the shift in NIL rules for collegiate athletes who can now afford more trendy statement pieces.

Last night, the draft rookie class showcased how far WNBA draft fashion has evolved since the days of safe business casual, as Las Vegas Aces Guard Sydney Colson hilariously pointed out on Twitter (X).

"It's super emotional to see these WNBA draftees no longer have to wear business casual clothing at the draft," Colson tweeted.

Here are the ten most stylish looks from the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Angel Reese

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Dyaisha Fair

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Rickea Jackson

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Nyadiew Puoch

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Cameron Brink

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kamilla Cardoso

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Aaliyah Edwards

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Alissa Pili

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Nika Muhl

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

SportsStyleFashion
draft fashionfashionlas vegas acesncaastylesydney colsonwnbawomens basketballsports
Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

