DRAFT FITS: 10 rookie looks that SLAYED at the 2024 WNBA Draft

Women's Basketball, from NCAA to WNBA, has been having a renaissance on and off the court, garnering a diverse new batch of fans keeping up with the stars and teams leading the sport today. But outside of the fandom boom, record-breaking handles on the court, and viewership spike, the 2024 WNBA draft showcased a new avenue in style and fashion for the latest class of rookies. Thanks to the shift in NIL rules for collegiate athletes who can now afford more trendy statement pieces.
Last night, the draft rookie class showcased how far WNBA draft fashion has evolved since the days of safe business casual, as Las Vegas Aces Guard Sydney Colson hilariously pointed out on Twitter (X).
"It's super emotional to see these WNBA draftees no longer have to wear business casual clothing at the draft," Colson tweeted.
Here are the ten most stylish looks from the 2024 WNBA Draft.
Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark
Dyaisha Fair
Rickea Jackson
Nyadiew Puoch
Cameron Brink
Kamilla Cardoso
Aaliyah Edwards
Alissa Pili
Nika Muhl
